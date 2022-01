The dominance of Big Tech is coming to a close. So long as we can ensure that it doesn’t enslave us all first. Many people are beginning to wake up to their dependencies on large internet companies and are starting the process of migrating to free and open platforms that don’t rely on Amazon Web Services. Internet infrastructure was not designed for the end user to be a systems administrator, but the tools are being built out as the necessity for sovereign technology networks grows by the day. There is a surge of software being programmed and released for individuals to be more autonomous in how they interact with the world wide web. From operating systems to messaging protocols to data hosting to money, the “sovereign stack” (h/t LaserHodl) is growing exponentially.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO