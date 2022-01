EPA Administrator Michael Regan has a team in place ready to deliver on the Biden administration’s goals this year. One priority is implementing the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure law, which gives $60 billion to EPA alone. The agency has already announced plans to use those funds to replace lead pipes and clean up Superfund toxic waste sites. Money will also go to providing electric school buses and mitigating water contamination from "forever chemicals," also known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

