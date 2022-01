Total comfort is dominating interior design right now, likely because of how much time people are still spending at home. So anytime you can up the cozy factor of your space and add smile-inducing decorative punch, it’s a win-win, particularly if your style is more maximalist than minimalist. That’s why when I saw the San Francisco condo of TikToker Taylor BeepBoop (@taybeepboop on TikTok), I took notice of her unique way of marrying mood-boosting elements with just plain practical design decisions. “The goal for my home has always been to make it feel like the most fun place you’ve ever been in, and I want every room to have a surprise in it once you enter,” says Taylor of her space. “Like you’ll have no idea what you’ll get.”

