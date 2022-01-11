ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarack, MN

Tesla signs deal to source nickel from Minnesota mine

TAMARACK, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October of 2021. The company that plans to develop a nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has made a major supply deal with Tesla, the electric vehicle maker. Tesla has committed to purchasing 75,000 metric tons of nickel...

Seekingalpha.com

Talon Metals Secures Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla But Looks Expensive

The company inked a deal with Tesla that includes the supply of 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over six years, which are worth $1.68 billion at today’s nickel prices. On 10 January, US-focused nickel miner Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) received significant media coverage after it announced that it inked a supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that includes the delivery of at least 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over a period of six years. This deal is worth $1.68 billion at today's price of nickel and I was curious about the financials of Talon Metals’ 51%-owned Tamarack project in Minnesota. In my view, it’s a compelling project with good exploration potential but the valuation of the company looks very high right now. According to the 2021 updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tamarack has a net present value (NPV) ranging from $520 million to $569 million depending on the development scenario and this is at a pretty high nickel price of $8 per pound. Yet, Talon Metals has a market valuation of $404.1 million as of the time of writing despite owning just over half of the project. Let’s review.
Tamarack, MN
Tamarack, MN
Tamarack, MN
