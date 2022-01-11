RJ Barrett on another big night: 'I think it's my work starting to show'

If Evan Fournier loves playing against the Celtics, then RJ Barrett must feel the same when the Knicks take on the Spurs.

For the second time in as many meetings, Barrett poured in over 30 points against San Antonio, leading New York with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting while knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts.

“I was just playing basketball,” Barrett said. “I just played what the game was presenting, and I’m glad I was able to compromise.”

Barrett highlighted his big night with a windmill dunk that brought The Garden crowd to its feet, second 30-point game for Barrett in his last four contests.

“It was fun,” Barrett said. “Definitely got me going. The team kept feeding me, and I was able to convert.”

With Julius Randle continuing to struggle on offense, the Knicks need a more consistent version of Barrett to show up on a nightly basis. For much of the season, it has been a struggle for the 21-year-old to maintain his shooting stroke consistently. But after battling a stomach bug and COVID-19, Barrett has begun to find his way, averaging 22 points per game over his last seven. On Monday, the home crowd was able to celebrate his continued hot streak.

“I think it’s cool. First of all, it being The Garden, it’s a big thing for sure,” RJ Barrett said.

“But I think it’s also my work starting to show.”

