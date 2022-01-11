ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

RJ Barrett on another big night: 'I think it's my work starting to show'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCYJb_0didc18P00

If Evan Fournier loves playing against the Celtics, then RJ Barrett must feel the same when the Knicks take on the Spurs.

For the second time in as many meetings, Barrett poured in over 30 points against San Antonio, leading New York with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting while knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts.

“I was just playing basketball,” Barrett said. “I just played what the game was presenting, and I’m glad I was able to compromise.”

Barrett highlighted his big night with a windmill dunk that brought The Garden crowd to its feet, second 30-point game for Barrett in his last four contests.

“It was fun,” Barrett said. “Definitely got me going. The team kept feeding me, and I was able to convert.”

With Julius Randle continuing to struggle on offense, the Knicks need a more consistent version of Barrett to show up on a nightly basis. For much of the season, it has been a struggle for the 21-year-old to maintain his shooting stroke consistently. But after battling a stomach bug and COVID-19, Barrett has begun to find his way, averaging 22 points per game over his last seven. On Monday, the home crowd was able to celebrate his continued hot streak.

“I think it’s cool. First of all, it being The Garden, it’s a big thing for sure,” RJ Barrett said.
“But I think it’s also my work starting to show.”

Related
Newsday

RJ Barrett showing signs that he eventually might be The Man

ATLANTA — In the final minute of Wednesday night’s win over the Mavericks, the Knicks sent out a historical note that put RJ Barrett’s performance in perspective: With 32 points, he became the youngest player in franchise history to post back-to-back 30-point games. And it’s the fact...
NBA
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett stock up, Julius Randle stock down to start new year

The New York Knicks have won three consecutive games and five of their last six to start 2022. However, you can thank third-year guard RJ Barrett for the team’s complete turnaround to open the new year, as Julius Randle has struggled in recent days, despite a solid outing against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
NBA
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
theScore

NBA weekend best bets: Knicks getting reinforcements with Reddish, Walker

We split our NBA picks against the spread Thursday, bringing our run to 8-3 this week and 18-7 over the past two weeks. Here are our best bets for the weekend. We don't often see a squarely mediocre team giving this many points on the road, but these teams' recent performances have skewed the line in the Raptors' favor - even with one of their best players questionable to play.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

