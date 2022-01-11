Central Valley superintendent retiring at end of school year

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley School District superintendent Ben Small has announced he is stepping down from his role at the end of the school year.

Small, who has been with the district since 2008, is retiring from K-12 education.

“Ben Small has been a tremendous leader for our community over the past 14 years,” said school board president Cindy McMullen. “His vision and leadership leaves a legacy that will continue to benefit our students, staff, teachers and community members for many years to come. Our district has seen remarkable growth over the past 14 years and Ben has helped us grow our schools and grow the quality of our education in lasting ways. We want to thank him for his many contributions. He has a real heart for the community and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

A release from CVSD said Small plans to stay in the Spokane area and pursue other opportunities.

“This was a tough decision, but the right one for me and my family,” Small said. “I am so proud of what our Central Valley School District team has accomplished over the past 14 years. When our community comes together around a vision, we can do big things. This community made the decision to invest in our students and in high quality education. I believe the investment is paying off for our students, families and community. The district is in a very strong position and it’s a good time for a new leader to take it into the next decade.”

The school board will hold a special meeting this week to consider the process for selecting a new superintendent to join the district in the upcoming school year.

