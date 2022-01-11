Girl Scouts learn about bullying and plan cookie kickoff party

DEMING – Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Troop 56870, met on Saturday at the Deming Scout Hut to learn about bullying and how they can can help themselves and others. The Scout Hut is located at 721 S. Granite Street at the Scout Park.

The scouts learned the difference between tattling and telling on someone, knowing the difference between being assertive and aggressive behavior, and how to be a good bystander.

After completing the workshop each girl received a certificate and a No Bullying patch.

Cookie Kick-Off Party

The Scouts will be hosting a Cookie Kick-Off Party from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 the Scout Hut. The Scouts will get to taste the new cookie the Adventureful; a brownie inspired cookie with a caramel filling along with sea salt, and other GSA favorites.

The Scouts will use this party time to learn about decision making, goal setting, people skill, money management, and business ethics.

Learn what Girl Scouts is all about and how you can become part of the largest girl-led organization in the United States. Girls will receive a patch for attending.

For more information visit our website at gsdsw.org or call Annette, Customer Engagement Specialist, at 538-2481 ext. 4242.