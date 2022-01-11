ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Girl Scouts learn about bullying and plan cookie kickoff party

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aroDR_0didbnBh00

DEMING – Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Troop 56870, met on Saturday at the Deming Scout Hut to learn about bullying and how they can can help themselves and others. The Scout Hut is located at 721 S. Granite Street at the Scout Park.

The scouts learned the difference between tattling and telling on someone, knowing the difference between being assertive and aggressive behavior, and how to be a good bystander.

After completing the workshop each girl received a certificate and a No Bullying patch.

Cookie Kick-Off Party

The Scouts will be hosting a Cookie Kick-Off Party from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 the Scout Hut. The Scouts will get to taste the new cookie the Adventureful; a brownie inspired cookie with a caramel filling along with sea salt, and other GSA favorites.

The Scouts will use this party time to learn about decision making, goal setting, people skill, money management, and business ethics.

Learn what Girl Scouts is all about and how you can become part of the largest girl-led organization in the United States. Girls will receive a patch for attending.

For more information visit our website at gsdsw.org or call Annette, Customer Engagement Specialist, at 538-2481 ext. 4242.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

North Korea fires projectiles in 4th launch this month

North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Bullying#Scout Troop#The Scout Hut#Adventureful#Gsa
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

294
Followers
165
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy