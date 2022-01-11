ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas' Weirdest House Is Now A Vacation Rental

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JK1B2_0didbg0c00
Photo: Getty Images

You can now rent Texas' weirdest house for an overnight stay, reported The Dallas Morning News .

The Steel House is described as "a four-legged organism of blackened steel perched on a scruffy ridge," and overlooks Lake Ransom Canyon east of Lubbock . The home was a three-decade passion project for late artist Robert Bruno . Bruno build the structure by hand and lived in it for seven months before he died of cancer in 2008. It has been vacant ever since.

Now, the strange structure will be available to rent on Airbnb or VRBO.

Blake Bartosh , an agent with Taylor Reid Realty, said, "That's our vision." Bartosh put the house on the market for $1.75 million, but removed it for preparation as a rental. A timeline wasn't specified for when the rental would be available for guests. However, a Facebook page was set up to track the renovation progress for the Steel House. You can check out that page by clicking here .

Check out the weird house below.

Not everyone is happy about the house becoming a vacation rental. Henry Martinez , a Lubbock businessman and a longtime friend of Bruno's, said:

"I don’t think a work of art like this — in which a man spends half his life to turn into something that’s well respected worldwide — should be turned into whatever, an Airbnb. But, again, there’s not anything I can do about it.
I have a hard time believing it’s going to be modified or structured to pass safety regulations by the city or an insurance company. Maybe I’m wrong. The new owners are real estate people, and I’m sure they know how to get things done. But I see a lot of issues."

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

This $5 Million Dollar Abandoned Texas Mansion Kind Of Resembles a Prison

Before anyone starts saying this mansion is nothing like prison, obviously we all know that, but it was a comment that many people made when I stumbled upon this abandoned mansion that is now currently for sale in Pleasanton, Texas. Someone really made this home into what they always wanted then something happened and it has been left and forgotten about. But if you have enough cash you could restore this prison resembled mansion into a gorgeous home and piece of property.
PLEASANTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

George Strait finally sells his 12-acre Texas hilltop mansion

Country music legend George Strait finally has sold his 7,295-square-foot, Santa Fe-style adobe mansion in San Antonio. Strait put his home up for sale for $10 million in 2018. After taking it off the market in 2019, he relisted it in January, slashing the price several million dollars. On HoustonChronicle.com:...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

Exodus From Austin: This Texas Town is Attracting Artists Fleeing From Texas’ Priciest City

As people from across the country (ahem, California) flee sky-high rent and congested traffic by moving to Texas, many of the major cities are finding that the incoming crowds are ironically bringing in the very things the new residents were running from. That is certainly true for Austin, where the booming growth of residents and new company headquarters are resulting in a higher cost of living and overall gentrification.
AUSTIN, TX
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Remembering Now Abandoned Colorado Amusement Park

Heritage Square was an amusement park located just outside of Golden, Colorado from 1959 to 2018. The park was perhaps most well-known for its 'Alpine Slide,' a slide that took attendees on a one-of-a-kind ride down a mountain. The slide was so large that before it was torn down following the park's closure, it could be easily spotted from the highway below.
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Ransom Canyon, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Houston Chronicle

$3.3 million Texas mansion boasts new generator as selling point

A listing for a five-bedroom, $3.3 million Terra Mont mansion promises that the power and lights will stay on just in case Texas' power grid fails again. “Generator installed in 2020, ensures you won’t be left out in the dark or cold!” wrote listing agent Ruben Cavazos on the San Antonio Board of Realtors Website. “WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME!”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Flying Magazine

Texas Couple Unveils Unique Airport Vacation Rental

“If we are looking for this type of accommodation, then others must be as well,” said Megan Stewart when recounting the inspiration for Hangar Stays, LLC, a short-term hangar and destination accommodation provider at Aransas County Airport (KRKP) in Rockport, Texas. Stewart and her husband Cody have operated the...
ROCKPORT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation Rentals#House Rental#Rent#Texas Monthly#Real Estate#The Steel House#Facebook#Texasmonthly
101.5 KNUE

Awesome! There’s A Pub Inside a Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas

You might never have to worry about getting home safely after visiting the pub, seeing as how you could soon own your own English Pub inside of a home that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas. Whoever ends up purchasing this place must love enjoying adult beverages in their very own pub, but there are things that I'm sure they will want to improve as it was built in 1962. But you should check out the photos of this home in Tyler, Texas with it's own English Pub.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Texas Couple Charged Almost $4,000 for Two Covid Tests Before Vacation

This has to be one of the most ridiculous cases of price gouging I've ever heard of and it needs to be stopped immediately. According to KXAN, a couple in Austin, Texas was preparing to go on vacation to Peru and prior to the trip they needed proof of testing negative for Covid-19. The couple did as instructed set up appointments at Austin Emergency Center in Riverside, it's a freestanding private emergency room. While they both tested negative it was the shocking amount they were charged for the Covid tests that almost killed them.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Motley Fool

12 of the Best Vacation Rental Towns for Landlords

Location and demand drive the deal for these 2022 hot spots. Vacation rentals can be a great source of income -- and provide the investors themselves with a place to stay when they need a change of scenery. The pandemic certainly hasn't changed that desire to get away. And the dramatic growth in remote work has increased the demand for short-term rentals in some particularly desirable areas.
NFL
Austin Business Journal

Rental side of housing market also scorching

New numbers from ApartmentData.com show that median rent in the Austin metro jumped 25% year-over-year to reach the highest level of all major Texas metros. Demand is high and persistent: In the past year, 14,763 new units opened in Austin, but 22,281 were “absorbed,” meaning they went from being vacant or not on the market to being occupied.
AUSTIN, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

VacayMyWay sets vacation rental industry precedent in host damage protection

DENTON, TX – VacayMyWay, a recently launched vacation rental platform announces partnership with global digital trust leader SUPERHOG to debut an unprecedented $5M property damage guarantee to lead the vacation rental industry for short-team rental host and operator protection. Through this partnership, SUPERHOG provides a comprehensive $5M guarantee for...
LIFESTYLE
prairiestatewire.com

Rental vacancies in Texas down 0.3% from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020

Rental vacancies in Texas were 8.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Vacancy rates are a leading economic indicator used by economic forecasters and the federal government to gauge the current economic climate. The...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
632
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy