ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Tips for Clean Eating

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nita Bijoor talks about ways to...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Eating
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NPR

22 tips for 2022: If you want to eat less meat, spice is key

Trying to eat less meat? Make sure your meat-free meals are just as satisfying by seasoning your vegetables with the same spices you use to cook meat. It will carry some of that flavor over. Keep your cupboard stocked with spices like cumin, paprika and ginger that enhance any meal....
THAILAND
marthastewart.com

The New Way to Eat: Essential Tips for Happy, Healthy Meals

It's a lot like the old way to eat, but bolstered by decades of research. We're actually talking about going back to a time before meals were broken into carbs and calories, when food was a source of energy, sustenance, and pleasure that that kept your body going strong for a lifetime. These principles put the focus back on whole, seasonal foods—and put happiness into every bite. There's a lot to love about these sensible guidelines for good eating and we think you'll be right on board with this approach.
NUTRITION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu

(THE CONVERSATION) One of my patients – who had been struggling with obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and the cost of her medications – agreed in June 2019 to adopt a more whole-food plant-based diet. Excited by the challenge, she did a remarkable job. She increased her fresh fruit and vegetable intake, stopped eating candy, cookies and […]
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Oswego County Today

Health Tip | What are some ways to eat healthier?

Marilyn Buckley, MSN, RN, AGNP-BC with the Center for Weight Loss & Surgery gives tips on to eat healthier. Weight loss is never easy. Oswego Health’s new bariatric program can lead you on a successful journey enabling you to embrace the healthier lifestyle you desire. For more information, visit oswegohealth.org/weightloss.
OSWEGO, NY
Times and Democrat

Resolved to eat clean this year? These products will help get you started

Eating healthier is a standard New Year's resolution, but it can be tough to know where to start. If you've heard about clean eating, it's good to learn more before you embark on your mission. With the right array of products, not only is it easier to get started eating...
FITNESS
apr.org

Holiday eating tips can make for a healthy 2022 all year long

The 2021 study by the career website Zippia says Alabama is the only State in the deep South that lists losing weight as its main New Year’s resolution. Sheena Gregg is a registered dietitian nutritionist with the UA Department of Health Promotion and Wellness. She says one party or meal won’t undo your health going into 2022. Gregg offers this advice at any time you overeat.
WEIGHT LOSS
wxxv25.com

Tips to keep your healthy eating New Year’s resolutions

Eating healthy is one of the more popular New Year’s resolutions, but it’s a lot easier to make than it is to keep. Singing River Health System Registered Dietician Ambrea Davis says she has a lot of patients come in at the beginning of the year looking to lose weight.
FITNESS
The Press

Lifesum: Leading Doctor Unveils why 80% of New Year Diet Resolutions Fail, Plus 5 Tips to Build Sustainable Eating Habits in 2022

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a nationwide initiative to empower people to ditch the New Year diet mentality, doctors at Lifesum, the leading global nutrition app that helps users to improve baseline health through better eating, have unveiled why 80% of diet resolutions fail by February, plus 5 tips to build sustainable eating habits in 2022.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy