UPDATED: Following the devastating tornadoes that swept through Kentucky in December 2021, Kentucky lawmakers are looking to provide financial aid to help communities rebuild. Rep. Richard Heath, whose hometown of Mayfield was hit extremely hard by the storms, filed House Bill 5, which passed both the House and Senate unanimously on Wednesday. The Senate also filed a version of this legislation as Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Senator Jason Howell, whose district encompasses Mayfield.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO