Public Safety

FBI hid recording devices in key fobs during Whitmer kidnap investigation

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

DETROIT — FBI agents infiltrated an alleged plot to kidnap and hurt Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by hiding recording devices in key fobs that captured conversations among undercover informants and accused plotters, according to a court filing late Monday. A defense lawyer for one of the accused ringleaders, Potterville...

www.gazettextra.com

tennesseestar.com

FBI Lost Control of Rogue Informant in Whitmer Case

According to documents filed by government prosecutors in response to a motion by the defendants in the alleged kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), one of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) informants turned rogue during the plot. The controversy stems from Steve Robeson, a Confidential Human Source...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

How federal agents obtained audio recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap, kill Michigan Gov. Whitmer

More information about how federal agents were able to get audio recordings of a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Some of the recordings were made by the FBI putting recording devices in key fobs. The evidence was gathered by undercover informants who infiltrated the group and trained with the men.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

New details released in Whitmer kidnap case: An FBI informant may help the defense

A defendant in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot is asking the court again to dismiss the case, claiming he has more proof that the government's case is no good. Specifically, defendant Kaleb Franks is questioning the federal government's use of a rogue undercover informant who allegedly worked as a "double agent," secretly plotting to help the suspects snatch the governor, while also allegedly trying to thwart their arrests.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Feds want to try alleged Whitmer kidnap plotters sooner, not later

Enough with the delays on trying the men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, federal prosecutors say. Let's get the show on the road. (The defendants') latest request to extend a court filing deadline, federal prosecutors argue, is unwarranted and could unnecessarily delay the trial again. "The fact...
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Feds Hid Spy Gadgets in Key Fobs to Record Michigan Guv’s Would-Be Kidnappers

Federal agents hid spyware in key fobs to record the men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—and lawyers for the accused are now fighting to play those recordings in an upcoming trial, according to a Monday court filing. A defense lawyer for accused ringleader Adam Fox argued that the spy gadgets’ contents will prove their case for government entrapment, showing a lack of conspiracy among the five men awaiting federal trial. Prosecutors have said the FBI captured more than 1,000 hours of secretly recorded conversations and videos. Monday’s filing, according to The Detroit News, also shed further light on Stephen Robeson, an informant indicted for actively breaking laws while helping the FBI build their case over the course of a year. Federal investigators have since tried to publicly distance themselves from Robeson. But the FBI, Fox’s lawyer wrote, gave Robeson “his recording device, taught him how to use it, and how to properly record an event with timestamping and the like for forensic purposes.” Consequently, the lawyer added later, any argument that Robeson “was not acting as an agent of the government should be firmly rejected.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Michigan Is Calling on the Feds to Investigate Trumpers Who Sent Forged Election Documents

Earlier this week the public got a look at forged documents that Republican groups in several states sent to the government declaring then-President Donald Trump the winner of their state’s electors. Now, the attorney general in one of those states is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday that her office had been considering whether to bring charges for about a year. “Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE
kotatv.com

Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe police and FBI are investigating a triple homicide that happened last week near Manderson. The FBI says the three, two men and a woman, were shot in the early morning hours, Wednesday, Jan. 5, inside a home located at 554 BIA 28, Wounded Knee. They were Michael White Plume Sr.; James Graham, 38; and Alma Garneaux, 38.
OGLALA, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shots were fired at law enforcement officers serving warrants as part of the investigation into a kidnapping and murder that happened last September. Two arrests were made in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer on Wednesday, according to the LMPD, ATF, and FBI officials, who held a joint news conference regarding the arrests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Dyersburg Police, FBI Recognized For Drug Trafficking Investigation

The Dyersburg Police Department along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were recognized by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association at their annual conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee,for an investigative case involving a drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl, marijuana and other narcotics in the Western District of Tennessee. The Dyersburg Police Department has two narcotic investigators, Detective Mason McDowell and Detective Scott Bruce, that are federally sworn task force officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force.
DYERSBURG, TN
wdrb.com

MAYOR: FBI investigating Louisville Metro Corrections inmate death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the FBI is investigating the death of one of five inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections who died while in custody in the last six weeks. "This is very concerning," Fischer said Monday, noting that the facility normally averages about three inmate...
LOUISVILLE, KY

