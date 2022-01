ViacomCBS and Comcast have reached a distribution renewal that continues carriage of CBS and a roster of cable networks on the No. 1 cable system in the U.S. while also deepening the companies’ streaming ties. The agreement follows a similarly comprehensive one reached earlier this week between Comcast and WarnerMedia. Comcast also closed a key agreement with Disney in late-2021. While cord-cutting is continuing to erode pay-TV revenue. The multi-year ViacomCBS deal includes carriage for ViacomCBS networks like CBS, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. It also extends the availability of streaming...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO