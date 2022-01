The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an alert about a new type of crypto scam, involving fraudsters asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. The scam uses an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. The scammer calls pretending to be from the government, law enforcement, or a local utility company. They will then ask you for money. If you believe the story they tell and you seem willing to engage, they will stay on the phone to direct you to withdraw money from your bank, investment, or retirement accounts.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO