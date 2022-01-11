ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The worst fire they had ever been to’: Crews stunned after Bronx blaze kills 17 people

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Firefighters faced a perfect storm of conflagration as a smoky blaze tore through a Bronx tenement, killing 17 people, including eight children, and by all accounts did all they possibly could. It didn’t help that COVID-19 had thinned the ranks of responding firefighters, or that...

uticaphoenix.net

College Sophomore Killed In Bronx Blaze After Being Separated From

The tragic Twin Parks fire on Sunday claimed the life of a sophomore at Lehman College in the Bronx. Sera Janneh, 27, died after being separated from her family during a fire in Fordham Heights, NY, which also claimed the lives of 16 others. Tijan Janneh, Sera’s father, told the New York Post he lost sight of his daughter after the building’s lights went out and never saw her again.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Bronx Blaze Now Ranks Among the Worst Fires in NYC History

A horrifying apartment fire in the Bronx left 17 dead, including eight children, on Sunday, with dozens more injured. Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday's blaze was the city's worst fire disaster since the infamous Happy Land arson in 1990, and the initial death toll confirms it will be recorded among the city's deadliest fires ever.
BRONX, NY
New York State
The Independent

Bronx fire: Space heater likely caused blaze that killed 19

A space heater has been blamed for a fire which killed at least 19 people, including nine children, in a Bronx apartment building on Sunday afternoon.According to officials, the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning electric space heater in a bedroom on one of the lower floors of the 19-story Twin Parks apartment. As New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro explained (via USA Today), the door to the apartment in question was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the entire building. “In buildings like this there are no fire escapes, there are interior stairways,” Mr Nigro...
Gephardt Daily

Fire crews battle blaze at popular Price restaurant

PRICE, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Price City Fire Department battled an overnight fire at Asian Bistro, 355 E. Main. “No injuries,” says a Facebook post issued at 5:22 a.m. Sunday. “Standard investigation.”. Dozens of Facebook posters thanked the fire department, and lamented the...
PRICE, UT
WBAL Radio

How to help after Bronx building fire kills 17, injures dozens

The deadly blaze that tore through a New York City building in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx has left many residents homeless, displaced or in need of basic necessities that they lost in the tragedy. The fire killed at least 17 people, including eight children, and injured more than...
BRONX, NY
KEYC

Fire crews battle blaze at condemned hotel in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth in subzero conditions. Officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building Monday. Some residents...
DULUTH, MN
Shropshire Star

Fire crews scrambled to Oswestry bungalow blaze

Three fire crews were scrambled to a bungalow fire in Oswestry on Friday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the blaze which involved one semi detached bungalow, a leydandi tree, a garden shed and timber fence panels. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry were sent to...
TheDailyBeast

Smoke Inhalation Killed All 17 Victims in Bronx Apartment Blaze

All 17 victims of the inferno that engulfed a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx were killed by smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner said on Tuesday. The medical examiner’s office added that officials are still working to confirm the identities of the deceased. Sunday’s victims included eight children, the youngest just 3 years old. More than 60 other people suffered injuries in the blaze, according to the New York City Fire Department. Smoke and heat from the fire, sparked by a faulty space heater, spread rapidly through the building after a safety door was left open. The door and the space heater are at the heart of an ongoing investigation. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday that smoke was found on every floor of the building. He warned that the death toll could still rise, as several residents in the hospital are still “fighting for their lives.”
BRONX, NY
Teen dies days after crashing on icy central Pa. road: coroner

An 18-year-old died Monday at York Hospital three days after getting into a crash on an icy road in Franklin County, authorities said. Samuel Benshoff, of Waynesboro, was driving west on Washington Township Boulevard in Washington Township Friday around 10:23 p.m., when he crossed the double yellow lines near Country Club Road, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

