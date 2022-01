As the New England Patriots prepare to travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Saturday for a wild-card round playoff game, they will be flying in style. In 2017, the organization purchased two Boeing 757-300 ERs for travel. One of the planes primarily used for the team and the other one serves as a backup. However, travel is not the only way in which New England utilizes these jets. Take last year for example, as the organization used the planes to pick up and deliver N95 masks when the pandemic began.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO