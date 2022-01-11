ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of fatal Greenville County shooting identified

By Rob Jones
The Greenville County coroner's office says the victim of that late-night shooting at a Paris Mountain-area apartment complex was pronounced dead at the scene. He's identified as 47-year-old John Henry Bruhn. Deputies were dispatched to the View at Paris Mountain Apartments on High Peak Drive shortly after midnight Tuesday. At this point the Sheriff's Office says only that they're searching for a suspect, they did not have any further details, as of the time of this report.

