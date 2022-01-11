ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles’ tackles get love on PFF’s All-Pro team

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have had a pretty successful 2021 season but they had just two Pro Bowlers when those rosters came out last month. The Associated Press All-Pro team will be coming out soon, but until then, the Eagles did have a few players end up on the ProFootballFocus list....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Trent Williams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Ranking the Vikings GM Candidates

Since Rick Spielman was fired four days ago, news has been coming out all week about different prospects with which the Vikings would like to interview for their open General Manager position. No less than 8 different names have been linked to the Vikings as potential replacements for Rick Spielman. The prospects come from a wide range of backgrounds and NFL experience, from just a handful of years, to nearly two decades and include men, a woman, and minorities. The team certainly appears to be casting a pretty wide net to hopefully find the right person for the job. As fans we certainly want the Wilfs to hire the best candidate, but how should these candidates be evaluated? As an outsider looking in, we only have access to a few different data-points, but there are some objective characteristics we can use to rank the eight GM prospects that have been publicly revealed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Pff#Buccaneers#American Football#Pro Bowlers#Eagle Eye#Apple#Spotify#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
Big Blue View

All the former New York Giants playing in the playoffs

Several former New York Giants will play this weekend during Super Wild Card weekend and beyond. We’ve compiled a list of players on each of the 14 playoff teams, and former Giants can be found in every playoff roster except the Philadelphia Eagles (as it should be!). Several former...
NFL
247Sports

Tom Brady reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-15 playoff win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their defense of their Super Bowl title with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round Sunday. Tom Brady was efficient for the Bucs once again, leading the No. 2 seed to the Divisional Round next week. Tampa Bay opened with a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Eagles chipped away.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy