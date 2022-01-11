ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company News for Jan 11, 2022

By Zacks Equity Research
 5 days ago

  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company CMC gained 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • AZZ Inc.’s AZZ shares declined 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $231.74 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 244.20 million.
  • Shares of Zynga Inc. ZNGA surged 40.7% after the company announced that it has agreed to be acquired by video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO in a $12.7 billion deal or for $9.86 per share in cash and stock.
  • Apria, Inc.’s APR shares soared 26.1% after the company said that it has agreed to be acquired by Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI in a $1.45 billion cash deal, or $37.50 per share.

Comments / 0

Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

