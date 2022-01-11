Company News for Jan 11, 2022

This listing by ADA proves that your worth is independent of your work!. BigCommerce is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for e-commerce, the choice for brands like PayPal, GE, Toyota, Ben and Jerry’s, Walmart, etc. It is a hosted platform that handles large catalogues and integrates with marketplaces like Amazon and eBay – without a single line of code. This SaaS software lets merchants access their website from any web browser, with hosting, setting up, or infrastructure maintenance for its users, offering a lower total cost of ownership. But the merchants don’t have access to the software’s code like an open-source platform.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO