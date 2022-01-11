ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Fitness Makes $800 Million Deal to Buy Sunshine Fitness

By Entrepreneur Staff
 5 days ago

Planet Fitness announced an $800 million deal to acquire Sunshine Fitness, which operates more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the U.S. The cash-and-stock deal will result in Planet Fitness owning more than 200 corporate locations.

Planet Fitness chief executive Chris Rondeau explained that the acquisition of Sunshine Fitness will help diversify its geographic footprint, particularly in the Southeast. In 2021, Planet Fitness opened 132 locations and saw an increase of 1.7 million members.

“Owning corporate stores is an important part of our strategy, as it gives us both relevancy and credibility when making decisions that impact the entire system,” Rondeau told CNBC .

The fitness industry has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic. According to the Global Health & Fitness Association, IHRSA , 22 percent of health clubs in the U.S. were forced to shutter between 2019 and 2021.

But Planet Fitness was able to stay open, stay relevant and thrive during the pandemic in part by quickly pivoting to streaming workouts on Facebook Live and partnering with the iFit workout app. Those efforts propelled Planet Fitness to its third annual top 10 finish on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 .

New York Post

Planet Fitness bulks up with $800M franchise acquisition

Planet Fitness will acquire its largest franchisee, Sunshine Fitness, in an $800 million deal that will beef up the company’s presence in the Southeast. The Hampton, NH-based company said the acquisition is coming on the heels of strong growth in 2021, in which it added 1.7 million new customers for a total of 15.2 million members.
HAMPTON, NH
MarketWatch

Planet Fitness buying franchisee Sunshine Fitness from TSG Consumer Partners

Planet Fitness Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to buy Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings LLC from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners for $800 million. Sunshine Fitness owns and operates more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast United States. It was the first franchisee in the Planet Fitness system and has been backed by TSG Consumer Partners. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter. Sunshine Fitness is expected to add to Planet Fitness' adjusted net income per diluted share in the low double-digit percent range in 2022. Planet Fitness shares rose 0.7% in premarket trades.
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Planet Fitness to Buy 114 Locations for $800M

Amid uncertainty for the gym industry, Planet Fitness is doubling down. The affordable gym chain is acquiring 114 locations from Sunshine Fitness, its first franchisee, for $800 million in cash and stock. Sunshine Fitness operates in the Southeastern U.S. Planet Fitness will use a mix of cash on hand and...
FITNESS
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
franchising.com

Planet Fitness Becomes First Fitness Brand To Achieve The Well Health-Safety Rating

January 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HAMPTON, N.H. - Planet Fitness is the first fitness brand to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness’ leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its facilities – nearly 2,200 clubs across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, as well as its company headquarters in Hampton, N.H.
HAMPTON, NH
Times Union

How Planet Fitness Muscled Through Temporary Pandemic Closures to Become a Top Franchise

Started franchising: 2003 Total units: 2,174 Cost to open: $936.6K-$4.6M. The last thing people wanted to do in a pandemic was get their heart rate up in a room of sweaty, panting strangers. Not surprisingly, Planet Fitness took an early hit, temporarily shutting down in all 50 states in March 2020. But the chain kept customers engaged with free livestreamed workouts and didn’t lose a single one of its more than 2,000 locations — an impressive feat given that 22% of fitness gyms and studios nationwide had permanently shuttered by July 2021.
ECONOMY
frontofficesports.com

Planet Fitness CEO Highlights Growth

Planet Fitness is experiencing growth in gym visits and memberships despite health concerns regarding the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to CEO Chris Rondeau. The willingness to visit the brick-and-mortar gyms is the result of Planet Fitness members’ comfort with the chain’s health and safety protocols, as well as a desire to prioritize fitness.
NFL
TheStreet

Planet Fitness Not Seeing an Omicron Variant Slowdown in Gym Visits

The omicron variant of Covid-19 has led a lot of people to change travel plans, but it has apparently not had a major effect on people going to the gym to work out. At least that's what Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A Report CEO Chris Rondeau said during his appearance today (Jan. 3) on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
WORKOUTS
Seekingalpha.com

Planet Fitness Stock: Drastically Overpriced

Good health is one of the most important things for any person alive. Without it, your quality of living will be drastically lower than if you do have it. There are a number of companies that are dedicated to helping individuals achieve better health. And one of these firms is Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Planet Fitness exhibited attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. 2020 proved to be difficult for the enterprise, but the company has since shown signs of a strong rebound. And with its physical footprint larger than ever, its long-term prospects are undeniably attractive. Having said that, shares of the business look unreasonably expensive at this point in time. I would say that this is true to the extent that shares are probably overvalued by quite a large margin.
ECONOMY
WRAL

January brings deals on fitness devices

For many, the new year brings new goals to get in shape. Consumer Reports constantly tracks prices of products that can help with that goal and finds January is a good time to buy. "Things like ellipticals and treadmills if you want to start a home gym, they can run...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $104.17 versus the current price of Planet Fitness at $93.2072, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MARKETS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Walmart CEO John Furner Named NRF Chairman, Neiman Marcus Makes Two Leadership Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 16, 2022: The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced on Saturday that Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner has been elected chairman of NRF’s board of directors. Furner replaces former Qurate Retail, Inc. president and CEO Mike George, who has served in the role since 2020. Additionally, the trade organization’s nonprofit NRF Foundation named a new chair and added two directors to its board during a virtual meeting on Jan....
BUSINESS
