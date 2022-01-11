ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Post Office warns MPs it needs Government help to compensate 2500 postmasters after Horizon IT scandal saw some wrongly jailed for false accounting and theft as it doesn't have the 'financial resources to compensate a miscarriage of justice on this scale'

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Post Office has warned it will need Government help to compensate all 2,500 postmasters who applied for it over a 20-year scandal that saw some of them serve prison sentences.

Its chief executive, Nick Read, told MPs today that he hopes that lawyers and staff working on the case can make offers to the vast majority of the claimants by the end of the year.

Remuneration has so far been offered to less than a third (777) of the 2,500 postmasters who applied for it, but Mr Read has warned that the Post Office will need Government help to ensure everyone eligible is properly compensated.

'The Post Office itself doesn't have the financial resources to compensate a miscarriage of justice of this scale,' he told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

The postal service had set aside £153million so postmasters could sue the organisation, it was reported in March last year - as the state-owned business' annual report revealed it had been plunged £307million into the red.

The Government - the Post Office's only shareholder - has pledged that it will foot the bill for the final compensation payments to the wrongly convicted workers.

The 555 postmasters who exposed the scandal with a successful group action in the High Court had won a legal settlement of £58million - but after legal fees they were left with less than £20,000 each for their years of hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1x6N_0didXrOh00
Nick Read told MPs today that he hopes that lawyers and staff working on the case can make offers to all but a handful of the claimants by the end of the year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioQOo_0didXrOh00
'The Post Office itself doesn't have the financial resources to compensate a miscarriage of justice of this scale,' Mr Read told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFVTY_0didXrOh00
Hundreds of subpostmasters were sacked or prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after reported shortfalls which were eventually attributed to a glitch in IT system rolled out by the Post Office in 1999 (file photo)

THE HORIZON POST OFFICE IT SCANDAL

Horizon, an IT system developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu, was rolled out by the Post Office from 1999.

The system was used for tasks such as transactions, accounting and stocktaking. However, subpostmasters complained about defects after it reported shortfalls - some of which amounted to thousands of pounds.

Some subpostmasters attempted to plug the gap with their own money, even remortgaging their homes, in an attempt to correct an error.

Between 1999 and 2015, hundreds of subpostmasters were sacked or prosecuted due to the glitches. The ex-workers blamed flaws in the IT system, Horizon, but the Post Office denied there was a problem.

In case after case the Post Office bullied postmasters into pleading guilty to crimes they knew they had not committed.

Many others who were not convicted were hounded out of their jobs or forced to pay back thousands of pounds of 'missing' money.

The Post Office spent £32million to deny any fault in their IT system, before capitulating.

However, the postmasters and postmistresses said the scandal ruined their lives as they had to cope with the impact of a conviction and imprisonment, some while they had been pregnant or had young children.

Marriages broke down, and courts have heard how some families believe the stress led to health conditions, addiction and premature deaths.

In total, 950 postmasters were prosecuted for a variety of charges from 1999, but many of these cases were later linked to problems in the Horizon computer system.

Some of the postmasters were sent to prison for false accounting and theft. So far, 72 convictions have been overturned.

Mr Read said that 66 of those people who have seen their convictions overturned have applied for an interim £100,000 payment designed to 'bridge the gap' until a full settlement can be reached, Mr Read said.

The Post Office has paid out interim payments to 57 of these.

'As soon as (convictions) have been overturned ... the Post Office will be paying those interim payments within 28 days,' said business minister Paul Scully.

But the Post Office is yet to be able to contact 127 of the 736 former postmasters whose convictions were linked to Horizon.

'It is my intention that we do give full and final compensation of all the victims of the past and their families,' Mr Read said.

He added: 'There is an enormous amount of complexity associated with making sure we get absolutely right how we compensate those postmasters.

'And most importantly that it's full, it's fair and it's final.'

Hundreds of subpostmasters had been sacked or prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after reported shortfalls which were eventually attributed to a glitch in an IT system rolled out by the Post Office in 1999.

The Post Office spent £32million denying any fault with their IT system and even bullied postmasters into pleading guilty to crimes they knew they had not committed.

The Post Office has since apologised to postmasters and the Government has launched a judge-led public inquiry, which held its first live session last year.

A Post Office spokesman said: 'We are fully and transparently engaging with the Government's statutory inquiry.'

Shortly before the committee hearing started, the Government pledged that it will foot the bill for the final compensation payments to the wrongly convicted workers.

The Post Office has said it is unable to cover the payments for the exonerated individuals but the Government - as its only shareholder - confirmed it will pay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are judicial review proceedings Harry wants to bring against Home Office?

The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.Harry wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, according to a legal representative for the duke.“He sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection...
POLITICS
Computer Weekly

Post Office received £1bn taxpayer subsidy last year as part of IT scandal compensation

The Post Office received subsidies worth over £1bn last year, including a £685m payment just last month, in a scheme labelled Post Office Historical Matters Compensation. The government-owned Post Office is currently being bailed out by taxpayers as the costs associated with compensating victims of its wrongdoing, in the Horizon scandal, mount. It faces a massive bill to compensate former subpostmasters whose lives were ruined after being wrongly blamed and punished for unexplained losses in their branches. The eye-watering sums are a sign of the huge damage the Post Office has caused to thousands of people who ran Post Offices.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Post Office needs help with compensation for wrongful convictions, says boss

The head of the Post Office has warned it does not have the money to compensate all its former staff who were falsely blamed for financial discrepancies. Nick Read said the Government would need to step in with taxpayers' money to help settle with claims from former post-office workers – including three from the West Midlands who were wrongly jailed because of a computer error.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scully
newschain

Horizon scandal: Post Office offers compensation to 777 of 2,500 postmasters

The Post Office has offered compensation to 777 of the 2,500 postmasters who applied for compensation over a 20-year scandal that saw some of them serve prison sentences. Its chief executive, Nick Read, told MPs on Tuesday that he hopes that lawyers and staff working on the case can make offers to the all but a handful of the claimants by the end of the year.
ECONOMY
BBC

Many postmasters still in the dark over justice

The Post Office has been unable to contact 126 people who were convicted of crimes on the basis of evidence from the flawed Horizon computer system. A total of 736 sub-postmasters were prosecuted over the course of 14 years for crimes such as theft and false accounting. Those still to...
U.K.
Computer Weekly

MPs call for fair compensation for excluded victims of Post Office scandal

Nearly 100 MPs have signed a letter from Labour MP Kate Osbourne to the business secretary, calling for the government to give a group of 555 subpostmasters full and fair compensation for losses and suffering caused by the Post Office Horizon scandal. Osbourne has also tabled an early day motion...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Met accused of ‘double standards’ over position on Downing Street parties

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “double standards” after saying it would await the outcome of a Government inquiry before deciding whether to investigate breaches of Covid laws at Downing Street parties.Scotland Yard indicated any police investigation would depend on evidence unearthed in the Cabinet Office inquiry carried out by Sue Gray, adding: “If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”Some lawyers and policing commentators described the approach as suggesting there was one rule for those in power and another for everyone else.Raj Chada,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Theft#Uk#The Post Office#Post Office#The High Court#The Horizon Post Office#Japanese#Fujitsu
Reason.com

Second-Hand COVID Claims Aren't Barred by Worker's Compensation Law

So the California Court of Appeal held three weeks ago, in See's Candies, Inc. v. Superior Court. Generally speaking, worker's compensation laws provide that workers are compensated for on-the-job injury with no need to prove fault on the employer's part—but the flip side of this "worker's compensation bargain" is that they can't sue employers in court for further damages based on such on-the-job injuries.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Stimulus Payments To be Automatically Deposited, $2,000 Cash Requests Continue

This week huge stimulus check will automatically be deposited to some Americans in the country as the fourth round of stimulus payments. The Californians are set to receive their final round of stimulus payments. in late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127million were sent out and should be arriving through January. As part of the California pandemic stimulus program.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Widow or Widower: How To Claim Your Deceased Spouses Social Security Benefits

If you are a widow or widower – in other words, you have lost your spouse and they relied on Social Security benefits you might be eligible to claim this benefit for yourself after your spouse’s death. If you already are retired or rely on, to some extent, income from social security benefits this might mean that your standard of life does not decrease drastically after such a loss. This article will explore this topic in further detail.
SOCIETY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Lump sum payment explained

Social Security is typically paid out to retired Americans in monthly payments, but there is another option. It’s not well known, but it is possible to claim the benefits in a lump sum if you meet certain requirements. Some may choose this because it’s easier to pay for their...
PERSONAL FINANCE
UPI News

Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A former acting inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pleaded guilty to stealing government software in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government, the Justice Department announced. Charles Edwards, 61, of Sandy Spring, Md., who worked as acting inspector general under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Disabled veterans need to be adequately compensated for sacrifices

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire. In 2021, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Less than half of all DC murder cases, just 42%, were closed last year in the wake of defund the police movement - and top criminologists warn its only going to get WORSE after trust in authorities plummets

The DC homicide clearance rate experienced an eight percent decline this year as less than half of murder cases were closed this year which criminologists attribute to the lack of trust with law enforcement amid the country's woke anti-police movement. The lack of trust in law enforcement has been attributed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy