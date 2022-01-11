Tracking Bears' head coach, general manager candidates & interviews

(670 The Score) The Bears officially began their search for a new head coach and general manager Monday after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace from their respective positions.

The team quickly went to work in putting requests for interviews and reaching out to various individuals. Here are the candidates whom the Bears have requested to interview.

Head coach

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier ( ESPN )

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll ( ESPN )

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus ( NFL Network )

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich ( ESPN )

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles ( NFL Network )

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson ( NFL Network )

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett ( NFL Network )

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn ( NFL Network )

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores ( NFL Network )

General manager

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown ( NFL Network )

Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ( NFL Network )

Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook ( NFL Network )

Colts vice president of player personnel Ed Dodds ( NFL Network )

49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon ( MMQB )

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen ( ESPN )

Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland ( ESPN )

Steelers vice president Omar Khan ( ESPN )

Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf ( ESPN )

This list will be updated.