OVMS girls' basketball opens season with losses to Bedford

By Amanda York, Evening World
 5 days ago
The Owen Valley Middle School girls' basketball team opened up their 2021-2022 season with a tough opponent in Bedford Middle School. The Lady Patriots fell 41-9.

"Bedford was a very disciplined and talented team that passed, shot and defended very well. Their aggression on the defensive side presented a tough challenge for our first game of the season," 8th grade coach Josh Cunningham explained.

The Lady Patriots trailed 14-0 after one and 20-3 at halftime. OV was able to put up six points in the second half, including four in the third and two in the fourth.

"Lizzy Hogan, Alex Martin and Kyra Newby played very well on the defensive side," Coach Cunningham continued. "Mallory Owen played very strong in the paint the entire game with several blocks and rebounds. As a team we had some very bright moments that were quickly dulled with poor passes."

Owen Valley had three girls' score, each with three points. They were Cammie King, Mallory Owen and Miley Knieriem.

"While not real excited about the score of the game, I look forward to getting back in the gym with the girls. It was an eye-opener to the level of intensity that we need to bring each day for practice and games. We have some work to do but I am optimistic for the rest of the season," Coach Cunningham said.

The OVMS seventh grade girls also took on Bedford, falling 39-17.

"Bedford is a solid team and we definitely had some first-game jitters," OVMS 7th grade coach Caitlin Leichter said. "But we did have quite a few bright moments and executed some of our plays well. We had some areas that we need to fix, but I am definitely looking forward to what this team is going to do this season."

OV trailed 15-8 after the first quarter of play and 21-11 at halftime. Bedford extended their lead to 31-16 going into the fourth and finished with the 22-point victory.

Addy Applegate led the Lady Patriots with nine points, including two from beyond the arc. Hannah Bixler added six and Bri Cunningham two.

The Lady Patriots will host St. Charles Borromeo on Thursday, Jan. 13. Seventh grade starts at 6 p.m. with 8th grade to follow.

