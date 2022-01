Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not play in Sunday’s AFC Wild-Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It is not all bad news for the Chiefs, though, as Adam Schefter reports that both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Darrel Williams will be able to play. Edwards-Helaire missed Kansas City’s final two regular-season games while dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 16 win against the Steelers. He left the game with what was, at the time, identified as a collarbone injury. Edwards-Helaire turned in negative results on the X-Rays he took.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO