4G Technology Represents More Than 60% of All IoT Cellular Module Models

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal technology intelligence firm ABI Research has been actively monitoring the activities of 52 IoT cellular module vendors for the previous two years, collating all available information about their module portfolios into a single central repository, to offer a thorough overview of all that is available. “Though 5G is...

gpsworld.com

U‑blox positioning module features both UDR and ADR technology

U‑blox has announced the NEO-M9V module, its first GNSS positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR). The NEO-M9V is suitable for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Soracom Now Connects More Than 4 Million IoT Devices Worldwide

Rapid growth driven by strong uptake in connected consumer electronic devices. Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that its Soracom Air wireless data service now keeps more than 4 million devices connected around the world. The growth – up from 3 million announced in June...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

One Of World’s Largest MNOs To Deploy Gilat’s 4G Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite Technology

Gilat will enable the MNO to provide Voice and Data over LTE to its subscribers, with deployment expected in first quarter of 2022. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. , a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced that one of the world’s largest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will deploy 4G cellular backhaul over satellite technology from Gilat.
TECHNOLOGY
hakin9.org

RiotPot - Resilient IoT and Operational Technology Honeypot

RIoTPot is an interoperable medium interaction honeypot, primarily focused on the emulation IoT and OT protocols, although, it is also capable of emulating other services. This services are loaded in the honeypot in the form of plugins, making RIoTPot a modular, and very transportable honeypot. The services are loaded at runtime, meaning that the weight of the honeypot will vary on premisses, and the services loaded e.g. HTTP, will only be used when required. As consequence, we highly recommend building your own binary customized to your own needs. Refer to the following section, Installation, for more information.
TECHNOLOGY
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 Winner of the Day: Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

Because of their excessive size, weight, power, cost and environmental sensitivity, continuous wave deep ultraviolet lasers have long been exclusively laboratory devices. The Model 261, from UVC Photonics, is an entirely new approach to deep ultraviolet lasers. Several years of development has resulted in a rugged, compact and low-cost module suitable for integration into fixed, portable and handheld instruments. Deep ultraviolet lasers have many applications in materials science, life sciences, threat detection and sterilization. Most of these applications have been confined to laboratory demonstrations due to the lack of availability of a suitable laser source. The Model 261 has enabled these applications and many new products, including a portable UV Raman device for hazardous materials identification and an automated sterilization system to combat coronavirus.
ENGINEERING
iotbusinessnews.com

Semtech Announces New Tool Suite Enabling Dense Deployments and Satellite Connectivity for LoRa®

Enhancements for LoRaWAN® networks include boosted capacity and a resilient network. Semtech Corporation announced the release of a software upgrade for LoRa® integrated circuits (IC) and gateways that significantly increases network capacity, robustness to interference and enables a low power and reliable direct data links from sensors to satellites.
SOFTWARE
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet, Eutelsat, TrakAssure and Wyld Networks Team to Deliver First-to-Market Interoperable Terrestrial and Satellite LoRaWAN® Network Services

Global Consortium Formed to Advance LoRaWAN Network Coverage for Supply Chain Optimization. Senet, Inc., today announced it has partnered with Eutelsat Communications, TrakAssure, and Wyld Networks to bring seamlessly integrated and interoperable terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN® IoT connectivity to customers across the globe. Through platform integrations, innovative sensor and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Silex Technology Announces First Wi-fi 6e Solution For Embedded Medical And Industrial Iot Devices

New SX-PCEAX wireless LAN combination builds on Wi-Fi 6E for higher-speed, lower-power, more stable, and efficient communications. Silex Technology, a global leader in wired and wireless networking solutions, announced the introduction and availability of its new wireless LAN module, SX-PCEAX, on January 6, 2022. The SX-PCEAX includes the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard to expand into the 6 GHz spectrum for unprecedented Wi-Fi communications performance, stability, and efficiency. Designed for improved communications in highly-congested environments, the new Wi-Fi 6E module delivers the critical reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to expand IoT devices in factories, warehouses, and medical facilities. Built on the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards, the SC-PCEAX is available in three form factors – M.2, Mini PCI Express, and surface-mount – all of which will obtain module certification in Japan, North America, and Europe. The SX-PCEAX is available immediately for design evaluation and prototyping using NXP and Nvidia enablement platforms. Mass production and shipping will begin in March 2022.
ELECTRONICS
iotbusinessnews.com

Semtech Announces Integration of LoRa Edge™ Geolocation Service Into Tencent’s Cloud IoT Explorer

New solution from Tencent Cloud utilizes Semtech’s LoRa Cloud™ for users to connect Internet of Things devices to the Cloud immediately. Semtech Corporation, and Tencent Cloud, a leading technology company in China, announced a definitive agreement for LoRa Cloud™ geolocation services to be offered to customers via Tencent’s Cloud IoT Explorer.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Quectel, floLIVE and the IMC annouce IoT Social Impact Award shortlisted entries

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, floLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity solutions and services, and The IoT M2M Council (IMC), the industry organization and events organizer, have announced the shortlisted entries for the IoT Social Impact Award. The Award recognizes IoT projects...
FOOD & DRINKS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Sigfox teams with chip firms HT Micron, Nowi to tease energy-harvesting IoT module

Ultra-narrowband IoT technology firm Sigfox is working with semiconductor companies Nowi and HT Micron, based in the Netherlands and Brazil respectively, on a new energy harvesting IoT device. It is the French firm’s first time to develop an energy harvesting module for commercial release, it said. Nowi specializes in...
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Linx Technologies Introduces SMP RF Connectors for Cellular IoT, Wi-Fi, GNSS, SatCom Applications

Linx Technologies, a Merlin, OR based developer and manufacturer of antennas and connectors, has introduced a series of SMP RF connectors that deliver superior high frequency performance. An ideal solution for making board-to-board connections, the Linx SMP connectors combine compact size and convenient snap-on mating interface to provide a reliable, easy-to-use connection.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

DigiCert Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Provider Mocana

DigiCert to integrate Mocana’s software to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end IoT security platform, accelerating time to market for IoT device manufacturers and operators. DigiCert, Inc., a leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, today announced that it has acquired Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity provider Mocana. The...
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Wiliot Launches its “Open Release” Starter Kit, Bringing the “Internet of Everyday Things” to the Retail Market

Groundbreaking step means that Wiliot’s self-powered, stamp-sized computers – and corresponding SaaS services – are available to revolutionize the supply chains of every brand, retailer, and solution provider. Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose combination of self-powered, stamp-sized computers and cloud-based privacy and sensing enables trillions...
RETAIL
everythingrf.com

Ubiik Selects Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Module for Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Taiwan

Sequans Communications S.A. has announced that Ubiik, a global Industrial IoT solutions provider with a proven track record in large scale deployments, is using its Monarch 2 GM02S LTE-M/NB-IoT module as a new connectivity solution in Ubiik’s rapidly expanding AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) network. Ubiik has built a dedicated network for electricity AMI in Taiwan where it is the leading AMI provider to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower). Ubiik’s AMI solution with Weightless LPWAN connectivity that delivers more than 120-million-meter readings daily in Taiwan, has proven to be cost-effective and scalable for the digitalization of electricity meter reading and billing in Taiwan and other countries around the world. Weightless LPWAN is ideally complemented by LTE-M/NB-IoT and allows Ubiik to serve a wider range of AMI deployment scenarios.
WORLD
velillum.com

How IoT Technology Will Change The Retail Industry In The Next 5 Years?

The application of IoT technology in the retail industry can bring significant changes that will allow companies to work more efficiently. With advancements in technology, businesses can achieve new possibilities and compete in the market. There are several applications of IoT technology that will allow businesses to grow rapidly and serve their customers.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Iot And Blockchain Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors and Forecast to 2027

The Iot And Blockchain Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we’ve put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn’t...
TECHNOLOGY

