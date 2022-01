The Brooklyn Nets had little trouble dusting the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-105. Steve Nash and co. came into the game with two available members of their Big 3 in Kevin Durant and James Harden. Kyrie Irving is healthy, but remains out since he is not vaccinated and cannot play at home. It was a very well-rounded game from the team who shared the ball well and finished with 30 assists.

