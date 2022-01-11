ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jiggle Physics 111: PlayStation VR2; Mario Kart 9 Rumors

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we report on Sony's unveiling of the PlayStation VR2, which looks to ready...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced the PlayStation VR2 headset during their CES 2022 press conference. PlayStation VR2 was originally revealed back in February of 2021 as simply a “next-gen” evolution of the PlayStation VR platform. Its controllers were revealed not much later after that, and they were officially given a name too – Sense Controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name and Horizon game

Sony has confirmed the name of its next VR headset: unsurprisingly, it’s going to be called PlayStation VR2. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the name as part of Sony’s CES 2022 presentation, in a move reminiscent of two years ago when the PS5 logo was first revealed on stage in Vegas amid much fanfare. (It looked like the PS3 and PS4 logos but with a 5.)
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

The Crossover Characters That Deserve to be in Mario Kart 9

As rumors spread once again throughout January, the idea of a possible Mario Kart 9 announcement has been making the rounds across social media. With the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch, the franchise continued to expand upon its crossover lineup with the additions of the Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, and a new costume for Link inspired by his look from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But why stop there? We may not be asking for a “Nintendo Kart” crossover game, but these are just a few characters from outside the Super Mario Bros. franchise that deserves to be in Mario Kart 9.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Horizon Call of the Mountain Announced for PlayStation VR2

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have announced Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2 at their CES 2022 press conference. Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming to the recently officially named PlayStation VR2, but has no firm release date. Here’s a teaser trailer:. Here’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Physics#Jiggle
Inverse

Everything you need to know about the PlayStation VR2

The PSVR follow-up we've all been waiting for is finally coming. Officially named PlayStation VR2, Sony’s next-gen successor to its PSVR headset will work with the PlayStation 5. That's great news for players who have been enjoying games like Hitman 3 in PSVR who hunger for a more powerful device that's less cumbersome to set up.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Playstation VR2 Might Hit the Stores This Year

Read about the new reports suggesting a release date of PlayStation VR2 and hinting at the type of games Sony plans for the hardware. Yesterday, Sony announced PlayStation VR2. However, we did not get a release date yet. Now there are reports that the new hardware should hit the market by the end of this year. Daniel Ahmad - a verified analyst working for Niko Partners - is the source of this information. The said company specializes in the study of the gaming market in Asia.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

PlayStation VR2 to offer 4K HDR, Sense Controllers

First, the PSVR2 will offer up 4K HDR with an expanded, 110-degree field of view. The new headset will have an OLED display with 2000×2040 resolution (per eye) and framerates of 90/120Hz. PSVR2 will use inside-out tracking, using cameras integrated into the new headset. The same headset will also...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
gamesindustry.biz

FIFA and Mario Kart end 2021 at the top | UK Boxed Charts

FIFA 22 and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe were the final No.1s of the year in the UK boxed charts. After being crowned Christmas No.1 the week before December 25th, FIFA 22 held that position right up until the big day itself, with sales up 13% week-on-week. But sales fell 63%...
FIFA
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe No.1 for last week of 2021

The last week of 2021 saw Nintendo’s highly popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dethrone EA’s FIFA 22 and claim the No.1 spot in the boxed-software charts. All in all there were six Nintendo Switch games in the top ten including Animal Crossing: New Horizons at No.3 and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond at No.6. Here’s the final GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending 1st January 2022.
FIFA
Engadget

The Morning After: Sony reveals PlayStation VR2 specs

Of course, the year when many media outlets and companies decide to skip on attending CES in person, Sony decides this is the year to make some news at its press conference. While we got more news on its EV plans, and next-gen TVs, Tom Holland was also drafted into the showcase to promote the forthcoming Uncharted feature film.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

PlayStation VR2: Release date, specs, & more

PlayStation has unveiled a brand new VR system, sharing details about the specs, controller design, and more. The last two years have been massive for PlayStation, not only releasing a variety of extremely successful games such as Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, and Deathloop but also because it released its next generation of consoles with the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony unveils PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022

CES 2022 is set to bring plenty of surprises during its run this week, and one of these has come today as Sony officially unveiled its next-generation console VR technology, PlayStation VR2. During its CES showcase, Sony revealed the PS VR2, which will have a set of new controllers called...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Kart 9 Is Reportedly In Development With A "New Twist"

Mario Kart 8 and its upgraded Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been huge successes for Nintendo, but it appears a successor is finally speeding toward the development finish line. According to a game industry consultant, Mario Kart 9 is in the works and will include a "new twist," as if we expected anything less from Nintendo.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation VR2 Sounds Impressive! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann teasing the company is working on multiple game projects while speaking at a Sony CES 2022 briefing. Also during the event, Sony revealed PlayStation VR2 and a new entry in the Horizon series called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Nintendo reportedly working on Mario Kart 9

Nintendo’s Mario Kart 9 is in development and it could be teased this year, according to games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games. In an article released by Gamesindustry.biz earlier this week, several games analysts made predictions for 2022 and reflected on those they made from 2021. Toto commented on what he thought would happen with Nintendo in 2022 in one of his predictions.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Mario Kart Tour trailer introduces Singapore Tour

Nintendo has come out with a new trailer for Mario Kart Tour that introduces the game’s brand new Singapore trailer. The event was first made known last week, though this is the first time we have a proper video. Below is the full trailer:. The new Singapore trailer for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy