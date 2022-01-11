Aston Villa v Man Utd: Who makes your United team?

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm. Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones could be available for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
Philippe Coutinho scored a late equaliser on his Aston Villa debut as Steven Gerrard's side fought back from two goals down to draw a pulsating Premier League duel with Manchester United at Villa Park. Coutinho was just about to be introduced by Villa boss Gerrard midway through the second half...
Manchester United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening, having just knocked Steven Gerrard's men out of the FA Cup. That 1-0 victory wasn't awe-inspiring, but the it did show character to bounce back from a gut-wrenching defeat at home to Wolves in their prior outing - a result that proved to Ralf Rangnick just how big a rebuilding job he has on his hands.
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised Anthony Elanga after his performance in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. With Marcus Rashford missing the game through injury, Elanga was given only his third Premier League start and his first of the 2021/22 season so far. Playing on the left flank and...
Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. The fixture comes just days after the two teams met in the third round of the FA Cup, with Ralf Rangnick’s side holding on to a 1-0 victory after Scott McTominay stuck early. After a tumultuous first half of the season, United entered the weekend six points adrift of the top four, although Rangnick’s side do also have two games in hand. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Aston Villa have made an early statement of intent in the transfer market after completing the signings...
Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult to accept this result after being 2-0 up and in quite a few spells of the game, I think it was the best performance since I arrived. In the first half an hour, we completely dominated and controlled the game on the ball. Defensively, we played compact and tight.
Steven Gerrard wants to keep Philippe Coutinho smiling after the Aston Villa debutant secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw that left Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick deflated.Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter looked to be going the same way as their FA Cup tie at the start of the week, with Villa looking sharp but ultimately lacking a cutting edge against the Red Devils.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring, with the Portuguese skipper adding another just as Villa threatened to level.Gerrard turned to former Liverpool team-mate Coutinho and got a dream response, with the Brazilian...
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard praises his side for their "fantastic" reaction in the second half to come back from 2-0 down and draw with Manchester United. Watch Premier League highlights Match of the Day on Saturday 15 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
Follow live reaction as Philippe Coutinho scored the equalising goal on his Aston Villa debut to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. United looked set to claim their second win over Steven Gerrard’s side in a week but Coutinho’s introduction changed the game as he set one up and scored another to complete a wild comeback at Villa Park.Just five days on from knocking Villa out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, United were handed an early lead as goalkeeper Emi Martinez allowed a Fernandes shot from range through his legs. Villa responded...
Comments / 0