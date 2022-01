CHICAGO — COVID-19 booster shots are a step closer to being approved for kids 12-15 years old. The Food and Drug Administration authorized a Pfizer booster shot for kids in that age range, who became eligible to get the shots in May. The agency also authorized booster shots for some kids 5-11 who are immunocompromised, and suggesting shortening the period between second and third shots from six to five months.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO