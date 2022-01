Chip and Joanna Gaines have officially launched their Magnolia-branded cable channel with Discovery. This is essentially a rebrand of the network’s DIY network. Chip spoke about the new venture and said, “We’re thrilled about it. That’s been the greatest joy in all this — finding new talent that maybe the world hadn’t heard of yet and reintroducing talent that the world had known.” He also spoke about their brand and said, “We want you to come spend your time with us and leave refreshed, encouraged and really, sincerely feeling like that was time well spent. I learned something. I engaged in a way that I was inspired. I was encouraged.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO