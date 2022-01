In society, there are very few people inclined to entrepreneurship and risk: Only 0.33% of people become an entrepreneur every year. And there are even fewer of those risk-takers among developers. Usually, a person who is inclined towards entrepreneurship will not go to spend his life in IT, and if he or she becomes a developer, they will very quickly move to top management or leave to work on their own ideas.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO