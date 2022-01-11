ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hateful attacker slugs 14-year-old boy on Brooklyn subway train: cops

By Amanda Woods
 5 days ago

A hateful attacker punched a teen boy on a Brooklyn train this week, cops said.

The 14-year-old victim was on a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train approaching the Atlantic Avenue station with his mother and brother at 7:15 a.m. Monday when a stranger sat down next to the family, authorities said.

“I don’t want Mexicans near me,” he groused before socking the teen in the face, causing a small cut on his nose, cops said.

Cops are still looking for the suspected attacker.

The suspect took off once the train pulled into the station.

Video shows him leaning against the subway doors, wearing a gray hat, dark winter jacket and a black-and-green face mask.

Cops were still looking for him Tuesday.

