Hateful attacker slugs 14-year-old boy on Brooklyn subway train: cops
A hateful attacker punched a teen boy on a Brooklyn train this week, cops said.
The 14-year-old victim was on a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train approaching the Atlantic Avenue station with his mother and brother at 7:15 a.m. Monday when a stranger sat down next to the family, authorities said.
“I don’t want Mexicans near me,” he groused before socking the teen in the face, causing a small cut on his nose, cops said.
The suspect took off once the train pulled into the station.
Video shows him leaning against the subway doors, wearing a gray hat, dark winter jacket and a black-and-green face mask.
Cops were still looking for him Tuesday.
