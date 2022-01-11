ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Former 5-star recruit Zamir White 'blessed' to overcome injuries, win national championship

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia running back Zamir White may have arrived in Athens as a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, but that does not mean he experienced a smooth road to stardom. White led the Bulldogs' offense in Monday night's 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship with 13 carries for 84...

247sports.com

