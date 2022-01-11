Georgia football: Former 5-star recruit Zamir White 'blessed' to overcome injuries, win national championship

The man known as ‘Zeus’ will be taking his talents to the next level, as Georgia junior running back Zamir White has declared his intentions to enter the NFL draft. “This season was an absolute thrill from start to finish and bringing a National Championship to Athens was the ultimate reward. I am so proud and feel so blessed to be part of this team. Thank you to Coach Smart and Coach McGee for trusting me to get the job done and for your leadership both on and off the field. Thank you to my teammates and my family for all their support and encouragment. And to the University of Georgia and all our fans thank you for the best three years I could have ever hoped for. There are memories I will never forget and will surely last a lifetime. It’s what prepared me for this next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft! Go Dawgs! Zamir White,” White said via Instagram.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO