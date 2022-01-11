ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Digital Marketing Company Sincro Chosen as a Jaguar Land Rover Digital Preferred Website and Advertising Provider

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSincro, a leader in automotive digital marketing and pioneer of providing personalized experiences for in-market shoppers, has been added by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as an approved website provider for the JLR Digital Certified Program. Sincro’s third-generation twin AI improves dealer performance by helping automotive retailers turn inventory faster by providing...

Further Investment In Talent Continues As Emex Appoints New VP Of Technology Operations

Emex, the leading ESG technology provider, continues to bolster its executive team with experienced and industry-respected technology operations lead. Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Michael Lazor to a newly created role as VP of Technology Operations to its global leadership team. The move is part of Emex’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.
BUSINESS
ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. And Tempo Automation, Inc. Announce Additional Funding To Trust

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) a special purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, and Tempo Automation, (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, announced that on January 13, 2022, ACE filed a supplement to its proxy statement dated December 15, 2021, wherein ACE announced a proposal to extend the date by which ACE must consummate its initial business combination (the “Extension”) from January 30, 2022, to July 13, 2022, which proposal is expected to be presented at ACE’s annual general meeting of shareholders on January 21, 2022 (link).
BUSINESS
HCL Technologies Acquires Hungarian Data Engineering Services Company Starschema

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. The strategic acquisition will bolster HCL’s capability in digital engineering — driven by data engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
BUSINESS
DeHaat Completes Its 3rd Acquisition With Helicrofter, Expands Footprints In Western India

DeHaat, the technology-based platform offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers in India announced its acquisition of Maharashtra-based B2B agri-input marketplace startup, Helicrofter. DeHaat’s co-founder & CEO, Shashank Kumar confirms that with the integration of Helicrofter, encompassing 2000+ agri-input retailers & 30 sellers across Maharashtra, DeHaat has now added another major Indian agricultural belt to their already expansive geographical footprint.
BUSINESS
Snapdeal Appoints Retail Veteran Himanshu Chakrawarti As President

Snapdeal Limited, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, announced the appointment of Himanshu Chakrawarti as President of the company. Himanshu will lead various functions at Snapdeal to drive the company’s Bharat-focused, value commerce strategy and steer various growth-related and operational initiatives. Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu was the CEO...
BUSINESS
Ontic Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company Of The Year Award

Ontic’s Platform is an innovative and disruptive end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates security technologies for a holistic, contextualized view of threats. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its excellence in the digital intelligence solutions industry. Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.
BUSINESS
TheMathCompany Announces $50 Million Investment from Brighton Park Capital

TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with companies to enhance their analytics capabilities, announced that it has secured $50 million in investments. The round of funding was led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses. Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, as well as enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.
BUSINESS
Lightspeed Systems Expands Digital Learning Offering with Acquisition of CatchOn

Lightspeed Systems, a trusted partner in learning safety and effectiveness, announced that it has acquired the ENA affiliate CatchOn, Inc.. CatchOn is a leading provider of learning analytics for schools, and with this acquisition, Lightspeed accelerates its mission of providing purpose-driven technology that fosters safe and effective learning solutions for K-12 students across a growing network of more than 32,000 schools. Lightspeed has completed this transaction with the continued investment support of funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Global Game Glatform GXC Raises $9.1 Million Additional Series A funding

Additional funding round brings total Series A investment to $13.6 million. Game ecosystem platform GXC announced that it has raised an additional $9.1 million in Series A funding. The round follows a $4.73 million Series A investment that took place in April of last year. The funding was led by KNET Investment Partners LLC., with participation from Korea Development Bank, Tiger Asset Management Discretionary Invest, Vision-Creator, and Megazone.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
Deel Hires Casey Bailey To Lead HR, Acquires HR Software Company Roots

Bailey’s role, coupled with Roots’ technology, will help Deel and its customers build culture and foster collaboration among distributed teams. Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, announced two moves to help Deel and its customers build culture among distributed teams. The company has acquired Roots, an HR software platform that enables remote organizations to collaborate more effectively and reduce burnout. Deel has also hired Casey Bailey, an HR veteran who previously held senior People roles scaling high-growth companies like Divvy and Uber.
BUSINESS
Zonda Acquires Alpha Vision, Provider of Digital Site Maps, 3D Home Renderings and Interactive Floor Plan Technologies

Zonda announced the acquisition of Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. The move is one of many in a synergistic strategy that positions Zonda as a cornerstone in the industry. Alpha Vision complements Zonda’s recent acquisitions of Canadian-based companies Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) and BuzzBuzzHome. These integral investments complement Zonda’s proprietary data and platforms to provide an all-encompassing suite of services and products to the new home building industry.
ECONOMY
Workday Sees Continued Momentum in Retail, Helps Global Retail Organizations Drive Transformation Through Operational Insights

Workday Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, announced continued momentum within the retail industry with nearly 50% of the 2021 NRF Top 100 Retailers having selected Workday. Global retail organizations of all sizes, including Giant Tiger Stores Ltd., Harrods, Jo-Ann Stores, Inc., Life Time, Inc., McCoy’s Building Supply, PUMA, Saks, and more are leveraging Workday to manage and optimize their retail operations, helping to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.
RETAIL
Novidea Hires Julie Shafiki as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Awareness and Growth

Novidea, creator of a born-on-the-cloud, data-driven platform optimizing the entire insurance policy and distribution lifecycle, has named Julie Shafiki its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Novidea’s born-on-the-cloud insurance platform is built on Salesforce. It provides a customer-focused solution for brokers, agencies, and MGAs seeking to more effectively manage the entire...
BUSINESS
Symend Appoints Former CEO of OpenMarket Jonathan Morgan as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Rapid Growth

Symend, a leader in behavioral science based digital customer engagement, announced Jonathan Morgan, former CEO of OpenMarket, is joining the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Morgan will oversee the sales, marketing, customer success, behavioral science and operations functions within one unified team to bring a world-class end-to-end client experience.
BUSINESS
Baicells Partners with FreedomFi to Certify Select CBRS Base Stations for Helium Cryptocurrency Mining

Baicells Technologies, a leading global telecom manufacturer for LTE and 5G NR hardware solutions, announced that it is working with partners FreedomFi and CalChip Connect to certify its lineup of cellular base stations with the FreedomFi Gateway. Through this partnership Nova 430i, Nova 430, Nova 436Q and Neutrino 430 base stations will become plug-and-play compatible with the FreedomFi Gateway to allow operators to mine Helium Network Tokens (HNT) by offloading cellular data for national telecom carriers. The first device in this lineup will be the outdoor Baicells Nova 430i which will become broadly available for purchase through CalChipConnect.com starting April 1st, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY

