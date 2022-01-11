ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Dayzz Announces the Publication of a Unique, Remote Clinical Trial Design to Improve Employees’ Sleep, Health, Productivity, and Safety

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayzz, an AI-based digital sleep health solution, has recently supported the launch of a research study evaluating a personalized sleep training program delivered by the dayzz’ smartphone app. The study investigates the impact of this mobile health platform for identifying and treating sleep disorders within a large organization. The study was...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cormeum App Celebrates Year Of Helping Patients With Heart Failure Manage Condition

Helping patients stick with their care plans and accurately communicate with their providers key to the best quality of life possible, says heart failure nurse specialist. A heart failure nurse specialist saw a need for her patients to track the specific metrics needed for their physical well-being, empowering them to take better control over their health. In January, Cormeum – from the Latin “cor meum” or “my heart” – began helping patients easily and intelligently track important metrics and relay that information to their providers through a convenient app. The company now celebrates its first year of helping patients battle heart failure by tracking their lifestyle and condition and communicating in an all-new way with their care teams.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Sleep Number’s New 360 Smart Bed Delivers At-Home Connected Sleep Health: Will Proactively Monitor And Improve Sleep Health Over Time

Winner of three CES® 2022 Innovation Awards, Sleep Number also unveiled new innovations to create the ideal, personalized sleep environment, including smart furniture. CES® 2022, Sleep Number Corporation, the sleep health, science, research and innovation leader, announced its most dynamic technology platform. The new 360 smart bed’s advanced sensing capabilities will enable future features to proactively monitor and improve an individual’s sleep and health over time, responding to their changing needs through evolving life stages. Sleep Number also unveiled smart furniture to complement and enhance the health and wellness features of the 360 smart bed. These new innovations, which were honored with three CES® 2022 Innovation Awards, reveal a future where advanced monitoring, personalized insights and health evaluations are possible from home and empower simplified, preventative health care at any life stage.
HEALTH
uci.edu

Founding Dean of public health program presents strategies for increasing diversity of clinical trials

In a paper published online in cell.com/Neuron, Bernadette Boden-Albala, M.P.H., Dr.P.H., Founding Dean and director of UCI’s Program in Public Health, highlights three key areas for increasing the participation of women and racial/ethnic minorities in clinical trials. Diversity delivers greater generalizability of results, more ethically sound research and the ability to assess risks across populations, she notes. Researchers must recognize the role of systemic and historical racism and bias, Boden-Albala says, and acknowledge that procedural processes and recruitment are still subject to unintentional bias that affects who is included in – and excluded from – clinical trials. To remedy these disparities, she says, three critical functions must be addressed: screening, the conversion from eligible to enrolled, and retention. “The lack of diversity often comes down to a straightforward reason: We simply aren’t asking people to participate, and if we are asking, we’re not asking in a way that makes the case for trial participation,” Boden-Albala says. “Through empathetic dialogue and strengthened community partnerships, we can transform clinical research for the better and work toward a future that’s more inclusive and equitable for all. Improving diversity and inclusion in research is, at its core, a matter of social justice.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Productivity#Smart Phone#Ai#Digital#Women S Hospital#Plos One#Frcp#Harvard Medical School#Sleep Clinic
aithority.com

3 Trends that MedTech Companies Should Consider When Developing AI-based Surgical and Interventional Assistance Applications

The potential for the use of artificial intelligence in medicine is beyond what anyone on the outside looking in could fathom in a single sitting. But one thing that should be noted, especially when it comes to surgical interventions, is that as this technology continues to grow, physicians will be exploring a new world of abilities when it comes to making proper treatment decisions and life-saving interventions.
HEALTH
aithority.com

Leaders Across Healthcare, Academia And Technology Form New Coalition To Transform Healthcare Journey Through Responsible AI Adoption

Coalition established to identify and solve significant societal and industry barriers through the use of AI. Leading public, private, educational and research organizations across the U.S. healthcare and life sciences industries announced the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Coalition (AI3C). The coalition brings together the Brookings Institution, Cleveland Clinic, Duke Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Microsoft, Novant Health, Plug and Play, Providence, UC San Diego, and University of Virginia with the goal of maximizing technology to provide recommendations, tooling and best practices for AI in healthcare.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Mathematical model may help improve treatments and clinical trials of patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses

Investigators who recently developed a mathematical model that indicated why treatment responses vary widely among individuals with COVID-19 have now used the model to identify biological markers related to these different responses. The team, which was led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of Cyprus, notes that the model can be used to provide a better understanding of the complex interactions between illness and response and can help clinicians provide optimal care for diverse patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy