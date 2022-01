New and expanded services and spaces are now available through the Marriott Library’s VR Services Department. Located on the 2nd Floor of the Marriott Library (MLIB 2750), the VR Arena is dedicated to providing walkup access. No schedule is needed to use the space and it is accessible whenever the library is open. The arena features NZXT PCs and Valve Index VR systems. The VR Arena also has a dedicated 25’ X 50’ open-lab to experience, develop, and research in VR with stand-alone headsets such as the Oculus (Meta) Quest. The Arena is not reservable but exceptions can be made for special events.

