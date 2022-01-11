ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IBM Acquires Envizi to Help Organizations Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives and Achieve Environmental Goals

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM announced it has acquired Envizi, a leading data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management. This acquisition builds on IBM’s growing investments in AI-powered software, including IBM Maximo asset management solutions, IBM Sterling supply chain solutions and IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, to help organizations create more resilient and sustainable...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Further Investment In Talent Continues As Emex Appoints New VP Of Technology Operations

Emex, the leading ESG technology provider, continues to bolster its executive team with experienced and industry-respected technology operations lead. Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Michael Lazor to a newly created role as VP of Technology Operations to its global leadership team. The move is part of Emex’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Boosted.ai Raises $35 Million Series B Led by Ten Coves Capital and Spark Capital to Expand Explainable Machine Learning Platform for Institutional Investors

Boosted.ai, the leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals, announced the closing of a $35 million USD Series B financing round, led by Ten Coves Capital and Spark Capital. Portage Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and HarbourVest Partners also participated in the round. Inclusive of seed capital, Boosted.ai’s total funding now stands at $46 million USD.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Sapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale

Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management, announced a partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to develop and distribute technologies to support employee productivity improvement. Under the terms of the partnership, HCL will enhance and resell Sapience’s knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Incorta Announces Record Company Growth and Momentum Amid Global Demand for Modern Data Analytics

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, announced it achieved record company growth in 2021, reporting significant acceleration in revenue growth, unprecedented new and existing customer growth, major global expansion, and continued product innovation. The company also announced the hire of Rob Dillon as chief financial officer and the appointment of Jacques Nadeau, co-creator of Apache Arrow and co-founder of Dremio, to the Board of Advisors. Nadeau brings extensive knowledge and experience in open source software development and community relations, and will help guide Incorta’s future plans for innovation and open source contributions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Data Management#Software Company#Social And Governance
aithority.com

Raydiant Acquires AI Software Provider Sightcorp To Offer First End-To-End Experience Management Platform Of Its Kind For Retailers, Restaurants, And More

Now with the power of Sightcorp’s analytics software, Raydiant’s experience management platform will provide anonymous in-store screen engagement analytics on dwell times, viewers, impressions, and more to help brands increase sales and deliver optimized content while maintaining consumer privacy. Raydiant, the leading in-location experience management platform, announced it...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Symend Appoints Former CEO of OpenMarket Jonathan Morgan as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Rapid Growth

Symend, a leader in behavioral science based digital customer engagement, announced Jonathan Morgan, former CEO of OpenMarket, is joining the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Morgan will oversee the sales, marketing, customer success, behavioral science and operations functions within one unified team to bring a world-class end-to-end client experience.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Deel Hires Casey Bailey To Lead HR, Acquires HR Software Company Roots

Bailey’s role, coupled with Roots’ technology, will help Deel and its customers build culture and foster collaboration among distributed teams. Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, announced two moves to help Deel and its customers build culture among distributed teams. The company has acquired Roots, an HR software platform that enables remote organizations to collaborate more effectively and reduce burnout. Deel has also hired Casey Bailey, an HR veteran who previously held senior People roles scaling high-growth companies like Divvy and Uber.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Concrete-AI Raises $2 Million to Commercialize Data Science Platform that Reduces the Cost and Embodied Carbon Footprint of Concrete

Concrete-AI announced it has raised $2 million in a seed financing round with participation by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, a prominent family office and other marquee investors. This financing will accelerate the rollout of Concrete-AI’s pioneering data science platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize supply chains and materials selection to bring new efficiencies to the design, proportioning and production of concrete mixtures. Concrete-AI’s platform delivers unparalleled reductions in the cost and embodied carbon of ready mixed and precast concrete used in construction, without any changes in their method of production, the materials used or anything else.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Uber
martechseries.com

mParticle Acquires Customer Journey Analytics Provider Indicative to Help Teams Accelerate their Customer Data Strategy

The combined offering will help teams integrate customer data directly from their data warehouse and improve customer journey exploration. mParticle, the leader in customer data infrastructure, announced today that it has acquired Indicative, a customer journey analytics platform. Marketing Technology News: How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate...
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

IBM Buys Australian Analytics Firm Envizi in Environmental Push

(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machine Corp. has acquired Envizi Pty Ltd, an Australian analytics provider that automates the collection of emissions data, expanding its investments in artificial intelligence to help companies make their operations more sustainable and socially conscious. Envizi allows businesses with environmental, social and governance goals to monitor...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

IBM Acquires Environmental Data Analytics Software Provider Envizi

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 — IBM today announced it has acquired Envizi, a leading data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management. This acquisition builds on IBM’s growing investments in AI-powered software, including IBM Maximo asset management solutions, IBM Sterling supply chain solutions and IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, to help organizations create more resilient and sustainable operations and supply chains. This acquisition closed on January 11, 2022. Financial details were not disclosed.
ARMONK, NY
TechCrunch

IBM looks to sustainability with acquisition of emissions data company Envizi

The companies did not share the terms of the acquisition, but with Envizi Big Blue gets a platform for measuring, managing and optimizing a customer’s environmental sustainability efforts. In other words, it’s taking a data-centric approach to the problem just as it did when it was building Watson Health in 2016, a division that it is reportedly trying to sell at the moment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Harris Acquires i2 Product Portfolio from IBM

Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management.
SOFTWARE
eWeek

IBM Z: Helping Enterprises Adapt to Cloud Modernization

Discussions about enterprise systems often focus on traditional RAS (resiliency, availability, scalability) performance features, with nods toward developing issues like protecting businesses against rapidly evolving security threats. But a vital point that doesn’t get nearly as much attention is adaptability—that is, how best and effectively businesses can integrate existing systems...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

E Source Acquires AAC Utility Partners to Help Utilities Accelerate their Transformation to Digital, Data-driven Organizations

E Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities and cities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners. AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services exclusively to utilities...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

How telecoms can help the U.N. meet sustainable development goals

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) have become an integral part of government, business and local authority strategies, as we morph into a society that looks to live more sustainably and consciously. As technology becomes ever more pervasive in industry and our daily lives, the telecoms industry (and 5G specifically) has an ever-growing key role to play in achieving these Sustainable Development Goals.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

GBK Collective Partners With Qualtrics to Advise Customers on Analytics, Brand Experience

GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, announced a partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, to provide brand advisory services to Qualtrics customers. Through the partnership, GBK will work with customers to apply real-time analytics and predictive insights to make smarter decisions using the Qualtrics XM Platform.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Novidea Hires Julie Shafiki as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Awareness and Growth

Novidea, creator of a born-on-the-cloud, data-driven platform optimizing the entire insurance policy and distribution lifecycle, has named Julie Shafiki its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Novidea’s born-on-the-cloud insurance platform is built on Salesforce. It provides a customer-focused solution for brokers, agencies, and MGAs seeking to more effectively manage the entire...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lightspeed Systems Expands Digital Learning Offering with Acquisition of CatchOn

Lightspeed Systems, a trusted partner in learning safety and effectiveness, announced that it has acquired the ENA affiliate CatchOn, Inc.. CatchOn is a leading provider of learning analytics for schools, and with this acquisition, Lightspeed accelerates its mission of providing purpose-driven technology that fosters safe and effective learning solutions for K-12 students across a growing network of more than 32,000 schools. Lightspeed has completed this transaction with the continued investment support of funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy