Mild Temperatures Through Thursday, Snow Storm Coming Friday?

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter is here and it’s a messy start to the week for much of New England. How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends in years? Naturally, with rain on Monday. That’s just how we roll here in Boston. It won’t be all rain though…. STORM ARRIVES Without any blocking present across northern latitudes, this storm is going to literally head right up the gut, west of our area. Most of our classic snowstorms encounter some resistance up this way and end up passing just south of Nantucket, leaving us on the cold side. Not this time though. (WBZ-TV Graphic) While most...

BOSTON, MA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO