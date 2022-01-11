ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild Temperatures Through Thursday, Snow Storm Coming Friday?

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa — Trends in forecast guidance are starting to suggest an increasing chance for impactful winter weather with a clipper system in parts of the region, including areas near/east of Interstate 29. With...

