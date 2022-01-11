ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Say U.S. to Buy 600,000 More Covid Doses

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rktLf_0didPT7h00

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report and its partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR) - Get Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Report said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, its Covid-19 treatment.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were up slightly to $44.88, while Vir Biotechnology climbed 2.5% to $34.25 at last check.

The agreement includes the option for the US government to buy additional doses in the second quarter of the year.

Including the latest announcement, the two companies have agreements for the sale of roughly 1.7 million doses of sotrovimab worldwide.

In November, the two companies signed U.S. government contracts valued at about $1 billion for sotrovimab.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to sotrovimab in May. It was approved for use in the United Kingdom in December.

Under the EUA, sotrovimab can be used for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and children 12 years and older with positive results of direct viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Sotrovimab was designed to achieve high concentration in the lungs to ensure optimal penetration into airway tissues affected by SARS-CoV-2 and to have an extended half-life.

The companies said they expect to make about 2 million doses globally in the first half of the year and additional doses in the second half.

“We are proud to continue to work with the US government to bring sotrovimab to patients who need it, especially as the Omicron variant continues to grow in prevalence across the country," Maya Martinez-Davis, GlaxoSmithKline's president of US Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, Reuters reported, the highest daily total for any country in the world.

The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3 and a large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend.

On Tuesday, a World Health Organization official said that the omicron variant is forecasted to infect more than half of all Europeans in the next six to eight weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Covid#Gsk#Vir Biotechnology#Vir#Omicron#Us Pharmaceuticals#Reuters
pharmaceutical-technology.com

The US agrees to buy additional doses of GSK-Vir’s Covid-19 antibody

The agreed doses of sotrovimab are anticipated to be supplied throughout the first quarter of this year. The US Government has entered an agreement to procure 600,000 additional doses of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody sotrovimab for early Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement. An investigational monoclonal antibody,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Government to Purchase 600,000 Additional Doses of Sotrovimab; Shares Jump

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have disclosed that the U.S. government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, making them more accessible nationwide. The vaccines will be delivered throughout the first quarter of 2022. Following the news, shares of Vir Biotechnology spiked 4% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Evening Star

Nearly 600,000 U.S. Children Had COVID-19 Last Week

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious omicron variant is sparing no one, a report shows that new COVID-19 cases among U.S. children spiked to a high of more than 580,000 for the week ending Jan. 6, a 78 percent increase from the week before.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mix929.com

AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail Evusheld used to treat COVID-19. The company said the delivery of the doses was expected in the first quarter of 2022 and additional details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wkzo.com

U.S. administers over 519 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered over 519.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those figures are up from the total of 518 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
81K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy