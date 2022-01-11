The 27th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction took place outdoors with 275 guests in attendance. The extravagant afternoon garden party—which featured wine tasting, a catered lunch, silent and live auctions, and jazz music
by Matt Finders and Friends—was fun and successful, bringing in $275,000 for the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and several beneficiaries. Dane Stark of Page Mill Winery, Mark Clarin of McGrail Vineyards, Karl Wente of Wente Vineyards, and other local winemakers also made appearances.
