The annual Kissimmee Mecum auto auction is in full swing at Osceola Heritage Park through Sunday. This year over 3,500 vehicles are registered for sale, including rare historic racing cars, entire collections of vintage Corvettes, and novelty vehicles from television and film. These photos show a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes the people of Mecum Auctions and Heritage Park managers ASM Global, to set up the property for the auction, and a ‘before’ and ‘after’ look at the display and auction space once it opened.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO