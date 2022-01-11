ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chattanoogapulse.com

The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Sell Factory Five Mark IV “Keiki” Roadster At Mecum Auction

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is traveling to Kissimmee, FL to sell its Factory Five Mark IV Roadster – “Keiki Cobra”. Childhood cancer survivors and their families, alongside the foundation’s Industrial Arts Director, were the hands that built this custom Roadster. This Mark IV Roadster is part of the Austin Hatcher Foundation Industrial Arts STEAM Program and Youth Engagement. The Industrial Arts division is designed to introduce a STEAM-based trade to children of all ages while treating and improving coordination deficits, memory loss, learning deficits and more that may have resulted from a family’s childhood cancer journey.
KISSIMMEE, FL
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Sports Car Auctions

Chevrolet has announced that it will auction off its first-produced Corvette Z06 for consumers. This auction will take place on January 29th at Barrett-Jackson's annual Scottsdale sale. The actual value of the Corvette Z06 is expected to start at roughly USD 100,000, though this auction will likely reach much higher than this due to the auction being for the VIN-001 first model.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wamwamfm.com

2022 Super Auction Saturday

Here is the list of sponsors and items this week for Super Auction Saturday. To place your bid, call or text 812-254-9269 during the auction Saturday morning starting at 10:05am on Memories 107.9fm. Sneakers Bar & Grill Montgomery – $25 gift certificates. Anytime Fitness in Washington – membership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Vehicles#World
the-saleroom.com

Tiberius Christmas Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 2. Opening price 18,000 EUR help. help. Current bid EUR help. Lot 4. Opening...
LOTTERY
diablomag.com

Livermore Valley  Wine Auction

The 27th annual Livermore Valley Wine Auction took place outdoors with 275 guests in attendance. The extravagant afternoon garden party—which featured wine tasting, a catered lunch, silent and live auctions, and jazz music  by Matt Finders and Friends—was fun and successful, bringing in $275,000 for the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and several beneficiaries. Dane Stark of Page Mill Winery, Mark Clarin of McGrail Vineyards, Karl Wente of Wente Vineyards, and other local winemakers also made appearances.
DRINKS
WESH

Mecum Kissimmee kicks off this week with 3,500 cars for auction

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The sounds of auctioneers will dominate the next week and a half at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. "I said it's showtime and we kicked off Kissimmee this morning. Big crowd, great cars and we have a fun 11 days ahead of us. It's going to be our biggest and best Kissimmee ever,” according to Mecum CEO Dave Majers.
KISSIMMEE, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
fox35orlando.com

Mecum Auctions returns to Kissimmee for 11-day collector car event

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Mecum Auctions returns to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee this month for the 17th annual edition of the world’s largest collector car auction. An estimated 3,500 vehicles are consigned and more than 1,000 items of Road Art and memorabilia will be presented on "Road Art Monday," Jan. 10.
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

The Making of Mecum

The annual Kissimmee Mecum auto auction is in full swing at Osceola Heritage Park through Sunday. This year over 3,500 vehicles are registered for sale, including rare historic racing cars, entire collections of vintage Corvettes, and novelty vehicles from television and film. These photos show a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes the people of Mecum Auctions and Heritage Park managers ASM Global, to set up the property for the auction, and a ‘before’ and ‘after’ look at the display and auction space once it opened.
KISSIMMEE, FL

