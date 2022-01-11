ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Petrino joins South Alabama staff as analyst

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Paul Petrino has joined the South Alabama staff as an offensive analyst, a source confirmed to AL.com. The 54-year-old Petrino spent the last nine seasons as head coach...

