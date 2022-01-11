ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your 3G Phone Could Soon Go Dark

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — It was once the fastest and best service available — but the 3G...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Non-Android BlackBerrys Going Dark

BlackBerry phones not on the Android operating system are about to stop working. Support from the company is being cut starting this Tuesday, January 4 for all BlackBerry phones using any other operating system such as BlackBerry Ten, seven-point-oh and earlier. As of Tuesday, the older phones won’t be able to use data, make phone calls, send text messages or go online.
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

BlackBerry's Classic Phones Will Stop Working Soon

The classic BlackBerry phone, renowned as a status symbol for celebrities or investors on Wall Street beginning the late 1990s — will cease all services following the company’s official announcement back in September 2020. The brand, once known for its cutting-edge technology, has made the shift to providing...
CELL PHONES
kiwaradio.com

Carbon Pipeline Approval Process In Early Stage

Statewide Iowa — A third company has announced a proposal to build a carbon capture pipeline across the state of Iowa as two other companies have started the process of seeking permits. Iowa Utility Board spokesman, Don Tormey, says the first step is to hold public input meetings. Tormey...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Main Line Media News

Officials: Prepare now for phaseout of 3G for older cell phones

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cell phones to prepare for the phase-out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022. “The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant,” said PEMA Deputy...
HOMELESS
beavercountyradio.com

Telecoms’ 3G Network Shutdowns Could Impact PA Emergency Calls

Mobile carriers are starting to decommission their 3G cellular networks this year, some as soon as next month. Pennsylvania officials are reminding people with older-model cell phones to prepare for how this might affect service. Decommissioning older networks helps free up infrastructure to support more advanced services, like 5G, but it may result in some phones being unable to make calls or send text messages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Iowa Utilities Board#Iub
Observer-Reporter

5G transition will cause older 3G phones to stop working

If you own an older cellphone with 3G or a Kindle, be aware that in 2022 some of your electronics will stop working because of a 5G upgrade. And, access to 911 on 3G phones won’t be available by the end of 2022. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
freightwaves.com

Why should truckers upgrade 3G devices soon?

Time is running out for trucking companies to upgrade or replace third-generation mobile devices to 5G services because the major cellular providers say there’s no plans to postpone deadlines to sunset 3G devices. Failure to do so could result in truckers getting dinged for hours-of-service violations if logging devices can’t function properly.
CELL PHONES
New Castle News

3G phones nearly obsolete, carriers making room for 5G networks

The few who own a cellphone only to make calls should consider an upgrade, and fast, because if the device operates on a 3G network it’s on the verge of being phased out. Such phones might have limited use when connected to WiFi but they won’t make a call, even to 911.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Foldable Phones in 2022: Get flexible with your phone

The foldable phone market is still very much in its infancy at this point. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already more than a few foldable devices to choose from. From the more well-known foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to the possibly lesser-known offerings from companies like Huawei, the foldable phone market isn’t quite as confusing to navigate as the budget phone market, but it can still be quite tricky. There are a few key things you can keep an eye out for when looking for the best foldable phone. First, what type of fold does it...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy