Shawcross retires due to back injury after 16-year career

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Defender Ryan Shawcross is retiring after a 16-year career that ended last season with David Beckham's Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The 34-year-old central defender and the team said Tuesday they have mutually terminated the contract agreed to last...

Sports
