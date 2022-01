The Missourian’s “Five Times Five” feature recently asked respondents if they ever fantasized about being in a rock band. This is a question that hit home for me. I’ve fantasized about being in a rock band since I was a young child and, really, still do to this day. Other than being in my middle school’s band and getting a drum set I rarely used as a result of it, then trying to write my own song lyrics when I was a senior in high school, I’ve rarely acted on the fantasy in any serious manner.

