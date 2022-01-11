ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault hires two ex-PSA executives for its engineering division -sources

 5 days ago
Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a car seen in Paris, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French car-maker Renault (RENA.PA) has poached two experts in new technologies from PSA, now part of Stellantis (STLA.MI), two sources close to the company told Reuters, to help its efforts in developing electrified and connected cars.

Jean-Francois Salessy, PSA's former head of electronics and electric systems until 2019, has become Renault's head of advanced technologies, the sources said. He started on Monday.

Cedric Combemorel, Stellantis's chief engineer since 2019 and a further 19 years before that at PSA, will become Renault's head of engineering, platforms and modules from Feb. 10.

Renault was not immediately available for comment.

Executives at car-makers have often switched jobs but changes have accelerated in recent years, and until recently were most often from Renault to PSA, rather than the opposite direction.

Writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Richard Lough

