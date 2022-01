Originally published prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Though Malik Willis was not quite as spectacular in 2021 as he was in 2020, he did complete 61.1% of his passes for 27 TDs and 12 INTs in 2021. He has also carried the ball 197 times for 878 yards and 13 TDs. Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select him with their second pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

