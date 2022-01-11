ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears players react to Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace firings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears cleaned house Monday firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses. During Pace’s seven-year tenure, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

News of both firings broke before Chicago media met with some players before parting for the offseason, which allowed for some immediate reaction from some of the young core in place on the roster.

Here’s what running back David Montgomery, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and offensive lineman James Daniels had to say following Nagy and Pace’s firings.

RB David Montgomery

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Pace and Nagy, they took a chance on me. They took a chance on a poor kid from Cincinnati who people looked at as if he wasn’t going to be good enough to even get a chance to play. That’s why it’s emotional for me—because they stuck their neck out on the line for me, and I appreciate them for that.

“As soon as I stepped foot in here, they showed me nothing but love. I appreciate them for that. It’s unfortunate what happened. But at the same time, you understand this is a results-driven league …”

OLB Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

“I’m very appreciative of all the memories that I was able to make with coach Nagy and Ryan Pace. It is going to be sad. But it’s a part of the business, unfortunately …”

He continued: “He told us how much he cared about us and that he’ll always be there for us. It’s all love with coach Nagy and it’s always going to be like that. I’m appreciative of the memories that I was blessed to be able to make with him and I’ll always be able to stay in touch with him.

“It was a tough road this season and we fought to the very end. There’s nothing that we can really do about it except put our head down and work hard and just continue to fight the fight.”

OL James Daniels

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Nagy and Ryan, they were the ones who called me right when I got drafted here. Because we’ve built such a good relationship over the past four years, it’s sad to see them go. But I know it’s a part of the NFL, it’s a part of the game, and it’s a production business … You can lose your job when you don’t produce.”

Related
FanSided

3 under the radar candidates to replace Ryan Pace for Bears

The Chicago Bears made some big changes on Monday. The big news is that both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have been fired. It was a crazy tenure for each of them but not much success came of it. They couldn’t make the playoffs together more than twice and didn’t win a single postseason game.
letsbeardown.com

Bombshell Revelation About Trubisky And Nagy.

The Chicago Bears have decided to move on from Matt Nagy and according to many, it's a year too late. It didn't seem like there was much of a relationship between Nagy and new QB Justin Fields and there definitely seemed to be a reluctance to play him on Nagy's part.
ClutchPoints

Bears WR Allen Robinson dishes truth on Matt Nagy, franchise tag fallout

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson racked up his second straight 1,000-yard campaign last season, then immediately made it known that he desired a new contract. The Bears and head coach Matt Nagy, however, were reluctant to pay Robinson like one of the top wideouts in the NFL, instead opting to franchise tag the star receiver. Robinson played out the season on the franchise tag and delivered one of his most disappointing seasons, as he dealt with a hamstring injury as well as a bout with COVID-19. After Nagy’s firing, Robinson made an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J Will and Max” and spoke about this past year and his relationship with Nagy following the franchise tag.
ClutchPoints

Shocking details emerge on the relationship between former Bears Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky

Matt Nagy’s tenure with the Chicago Bears came to an end this past week when he and general manager Ryan Pace were fired. One of the biggest failures of the Nagy-Pace era was the development, or lack thereof, of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was infamously selected ahead of star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. However, shocking details emerged on the relationship between Nagy and Trubisky that shed some light on why the partnership ultimately failed, via The Athletic.
