Bears players react to Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace firings

The Chicago Bears cleaned house Monday firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses. During Pace’s seven-year tenure, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

News of both firings broke before Chicago media met with some players before parting for the offseason, which allowed for some immediate reaction from some of the young core in place on the roster.

Here’s what running back David Montgomery, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and offensive lineman James Daniels had to say following Nagy and Pace’s firings.

RB David Montgomery

“Pace and Nagy, they took a chance on me. They took a chance on a poor kid from Cincinnati who people looked at as if he wasn’t going to be good enough to even get a chance to play. That’s why it’s emotional for me—because they stuck their neck out on the line for me, and I appreciate them for that.

“As soon as I stepped foot in here, they showed me nothing but love. I appreciate them for that. It’s unfortunate what happened. But at the same time, you understand this is a results-driven league …”

OLB Trevis Gipson

“I’m very appreciative of all the memories that I was able to make with coach Nagy and Ryan Pace. It is going to be sad. But it’s a part of the business, unfortunately …”

He continued: “He told us how much he cared about us and that he’ll always be there for us. It’s all love with coach Nagy and it’s always going to be like that. I’m appreciative of the memories that I was blessed to be able to make with him and I’ll always be able to stay in touch with him.

“It was a tough road this season and we fought to the very end. There’s nothing that we can really do about it except put our head down and work hard and just continue to fight the fight.”

OL James Daniels

“Coach Nagy and Ryan, they were the ones who called me right when I got drafted here. Because we’ve built such a good relationship over the past four years, it’s sad to see them go. But I know it’s a part of the NFL, it’s a part of the game, and it’s a production business … You can lose your job when you don’t produce.”