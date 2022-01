Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning of “sudden flooding” and lightning. A weather warning has been issued for east, southeast and southwest England as well as parts of Wales until 6pm on Sunday.The Met Office has predicted 15-20mm of rain call fall within an hour or less in some places, accompanied by lightning, hail and winds up to 50mph.Forecasters are warning spray and sudden flooding caused by “intense” rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.They anticipate some train and bus services could also be delayed or cancelled where flooding...

