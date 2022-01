Multiple high-profile FIFA 22 player accounts were taken over recently due to social engineering attacks on EA's customer service, the company has confirmed. EA wrote in an update to the official FIFA 22 site that it's currently working to restore the compromised accounts, of which it estimates there are "less than 50," to their proper owners. EA also confirmed that the attackers were specifically targeting the accounts for high-profile players, with the angle of attack being directed toward EA's own customer-facing support services rather than the players themselves.

FIFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO