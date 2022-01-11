ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Disasters & Higher Insurance Costs; Correspondent, Sales, and Automation Tools

By Rob Chrisman
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs freezing temperatures continue on in the Midwest and Northeast, keeping people inside, I doubt if there is a single person in the United States who doesn’t know someone who has tested positive for the Omicron variant, or knows someone who knows someone. I went to the bank yesterday but the...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Natural disasters cost insurers $120 billion in 2021, Munich Re says

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Marked by devastating hurricanes and cold snaps in the United States, 2021 proved the second-most costly year on record for the world's insurers, Munich Re said on Monday, warning that extreme weather was more likely with climate change. Insured losses from natural catastrophes totalled around...
ENVIRONMENT
MortgageNewsDaily.com

FHA Jobs; Customer Service; Digital, Referral Tools; Primer on Labor Market and Rate Movement

While Omicron continues to grab headlines, and economists, investors, and Congress grow increasingly wary of the immense U.S. fiscal expansion as evidenced by rates heading higher, here’s a grabber: Inefficiency is not rewarded. This applies to mortgage originations, or… baths? Who wants to monkey around with taking the time and effort to fill it up at the right depth and temperature when, for $2,700 for the technology, you could verbally tell Kohler’s computer to do it while you’re pulling into your driveway? I’ll take the manual route. (Or if you have $8,000 burning a hole in your pocket, how about the “Stillness Bath” inspired by Japanese forest bathing? I’ll take the American forest bathing experience, thank you very much.) In the technology vein, in Moscow, despite privacy concerns, you can use your face as a ticket to ride the metro. What about technology creating edible weed tickets? Technology is certainly allowing more people to work from home. BlackRock, Inc., and American Express Co are extending their hybrid work plans as the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads across the United States. Goldman Sachs is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until January 18. Macy’s is asking its employees for their vaccine status. (Interject WWII movie clip where German soldier states, “Papers, please.”) Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and features a short discussion between Robbie Chrisman and myself about current events. This week’s is sponsored by SimpleNexus, an nCino company and homeownership platform that unites the people, systems, and stages of the mortgage process into one seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence.
ECONOMY
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Processing, Dashboard, CHLA Priorities; Comp Study; The Changing Face of the Fed

It’s Friday, things have slowed down a little bit, and I appreciate you taking a break from Wordle to check out today’s Commentary. Here’s a riddle: What’s bad when it is down, just right when it’s a little, and bad when it is too much? Answer: inflation. Inflation is really getting out of hand… That’s my three cents. The math is simple: if you’re earning 0 percent on your savings, the boss gave you a 5 percent raise, but inflation is 7 percent, you’re losing ground. Or perhaps the price is the same, but the size of your Egg McMuffin, Domino’s wing order, or toilet paper roll has shrunk: same thing. Sure you can use small amounts of your savings to cover up expenses like higher gasoline prices, but eventually it catches up. The labor markets are tight, demand remains elevated, and the effects of Covid are highly uncertain. Investors demand a higher yield, and the demand for cash increases as companies need to borrow. The nominee for Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Lael Brainard, told Congress that the fight against inflation is the central bank's "most important task" as it shifts gears towards tighter monetary policy. “Inflation is too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go… High inflation hurts workers and families, especially the most vulnerable. Our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down to 2% while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone." (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by SimpleNexus, and today’s features and interview with Ben Miller, Co-Founder of Simple Nexus, on what the company has been up to recently between acquisitions and new products.
BUSINESS
NRDC

2021 Weather Disasters Show Mounting Costs of Inaction

It’s time for Congress to take the fiscally and morally responsible course of action and pass the Build Back Better Act. As we close out another year of record-breaking extreme climate and weather disasters—capped by a terrifying fast-moving firestorm in Colorado and the deadliest December tornadoes on record, and summarized in a new report out today from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)—the case for Congress to urgently pass the critical climate change solutions included in the Build Back Better Act has never hit closer to home for more people nationwide.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
newsy.com

2021 Weather Disasters Cost U.S. $145 Billion

It was a busy and deadly year in 2021 due to wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes and more severe weather events. According to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were 20 disasters in the United States last year that cost at least $1 billion in damages each.
ENVIRONMENT
newsdakota.com

Sorghum Crop Insurance Price Election Goes Higher

(NAFB) – The USDA’s Risk Management Agency has set the sorghum crop insurance price election for reinsurance year 2022 at 99.6 percent of the price of corn, compared to 96 percent for 2021. The price election means that farmers can insure grain sorghum at a price almost identical...
AGRICULTURE
coloradohometownweekly.com

David Gardner: How to navigate insurance, aid and taxes amid wildfire disaster

Our community is hurting again, suffering through the wake of the most destructive fire in our state’s history. We mourn the likely loss of two lives, the destruction of nearly a thousand of our homes, and the animal companions and treasured objects that couldn’t be saved. If you haven’t lost your home, you probably know someone who does. They are classmates, coworkers and friends.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Us Bank#Insurance Policies#Natural Disasters#Omicron#Covid#The Federal Government#Czu#Simplenexus#Ncino#Disaster Information Page#Agency#Fannie#Hud
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

8 Tricks for Solopreneurs to Cut the Cost of Auto Insurance

If you own or lease a vehicle, every state except New Hampshire requires you to have some amount of auto insurance. And if you also drive your car for your business, you need a commercial auto policy. While the cost of these coverages can add up, fortunately, there are tricks...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Black Enterprise

New Report: Black Americans 84% More Likely To Be Denied A Mortgage Than Their White Counterparts

When it comes to gaining money to buy a home, it’s no secret that path has been dreadful for Black Americans. Unfortunately, that news is not getting any better for African Americans courtesy of COVID-19, according to Zillow. The online real estate firm just found that the mortgage denial rate was 84% higher for Black applicants than White applicants in 2020.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy