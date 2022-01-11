ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New York Knicks reportedly ‘in pursuit’ of Detroit Pistons star

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
NBA trade season is upon us and according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are among multiple teams who are ‘in pursuit’ of Detroit Pistons star, Jerami Grant....

